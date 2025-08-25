Firearms Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Firearms Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the firearms market has seen a significant upswing in size. The prediction is that it will develop from $46.75 billion in 2024 to reach $50.95 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The surge in growth during the historic period is linked to military disputes, the increase in authorized gun possession for self-protection, the growth of paramilitary and homeland security forces, the need for arms in global peacekeeping missions, and a rising demand for personal safety.

The firearms market is projected to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $71.23 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be linked to escalating geopolitical conflicts, development of military modernisation schemes, increased protection of national boundaries, internal rebellions and threats from terrorism, as well as measures to curb illicit cross-border trafficking. Major advancements anticipated during this period consist of the conception of smart firearms with biometric verification, incorporation of 3D printing and modulated weapon systems, improved precision and accuracy technologies, application of lighter materials and breakthroughs in silencer, optic and accessory technologies.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Firearms Market?

The growth of the firearms market is anticipated to be fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions. In essence, these tensions are disputes, conflicts, or competition amongst nations or regions born out of political, economic, territorial, or strategic interests. Geopolitical tension spikes are generally triggered by territorial disputes that compromise national sovereignty and control over areas of strategic importance. In response to these tensions, firearms help to boost a nation's defense capabilities, ensuring preparedness in strife or unstable situations. They provide dependable tools for military and security forces to enforce protection and deterrence, playing a key role in regional and global security policies. As an example, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a federal institution based in the U.S., highlighted that the encounters with migrants at the U.S.-Canada border crossed the 181,000 mark in 2024, recording a hike of 6.5% when compared to 170,000 in the previous year of 2023. As a result, the firearms market is experiencing growth in association with the escalation of geopolitical tensions.

Which Players Dominate The Firearms Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Firearms Global Market Report 2025 include:

• SIG Sauer Inc.

• Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.

• Glock Inc.

• Colt's Manufacturing LLC

• FN America LLC

• Beretta Corp.

• Heckler & Koch

• Springfield Armory Inc.

• Kimber Manufacturing Inc.

• Wilson Combat Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Firearms Market?

Leading businesses in the firearms industry are prioritizing the creation of sophisticated offerings, such as 3D facial recognition system-integrated firearms, to enable swift, non-contact user verification. These firearms use high-tech biometric scanning to construct a 3D representation of a user's facial features, thus permitting only verified users to activate and use the weapon. For example, in April 2023, Biofire Technologies Inc., a defense technology enterprise based in the US, introduced the Smart Gun. This cutting-edge firearm is engineered to discharge only after rapidly verifying the user's identity via both fingerprint and 3D facial recognition. It comes with a unique biometric system that guarantees safe access in diverse conditions. The firearm activates on its own when handled, eliminating the need for manual triggers like buttons or passcodes. Furthermore, it remains operational even if the user is donning gloves or has their face partially obscured.

Global Firearms Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The firearms market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Handguns, Rifles, Shotguns, Machine Guns, Submachine Guns, Other Types

2) By Firing Systems: Manual, Semi-Automatic, Automatic, Break-Action, Other Firing Systems

3) By Caliber: Small Caliber, Medium Caliber, Large Caliber, Shotgun Gauges

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales

5) By End-Use: Military, Law Enforcement, Sports, Hunting, Self Defense, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Handguns: Revolvers, Semi-Automatic Pistols, Derringers

2) By Rifles: Bolt-Action Rifles, Lever-Action Rifles, Semi-Automatic Rifles, Automatic Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Hunting Rifles

3) By Shotguns: Pump-Action Shotguns, Semi-Automatic Shotguns, Break-Action Shotguns, Double-Barrel Shotguns

4) By Machine Guns: Light Machine Guns (LMG), Medium Machine Guns (MMG), Heavy Machine Guns (HMG)

5) By Submachine Guns: Compact Submachine Guns, Personal Defense Weapon (PDW)

6) By Other Types: Air Guns, Antique Firearms, Signal Guns, Less-Lethal Firearms

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Firearms Market?

The Firearms Global Market Report 2025 notes that North America held the distinction of being the most significant region in the firearms market in 2024 and predicts that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the upcoming years. The report explores multiple regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

