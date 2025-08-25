Explosives Detection And Identification Equipment Global Market Report 2025| Growth, Current and Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Explosives Detection And Identification Equipment Market Worth?

The market size for explosives detection and identification equipment has seen a rapid expansion in the past few years. It is projected to witness a climb from $2.47 billion in 2024 to $2.73 billion in 2025, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Factors contributing to its past growth include intensifying security measures at airports, an increase in cross-border smuggling incidents, the expanding threat of domestic terrorism, the broadening scope of military operations in volatile areas, and a surge in incidents involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The market for equipment used in detecting and identifying explosives is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years. It is projected to reach a value of $4.00 billion by 2029, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. This growth within the predicted timeframe can be credited to numerous factors including, the expansion of public transportation networks, increases in worldwide defense budgets, the growing deployment of smart surveillance infrastructures, escalated investments in border security, and the surge of private security uses in commercial establishments. Foreseen trends within the aforementioned period cover advancements in handheld detector technology, the creation of AI-integrated screening systems, increased investment in research and development, innovations in trace vapor detection techniques, and the combination of multi-modal detection technologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Explosives Detection And Identification Equipment Market?

The growth of the explosives detection and identification equipment market is speculated to surge due to elevated levels of terroristic activities. These actions usually involve the use of violence, threats, or coercion by non-state entities for political, ideological, or religious objectives. The surge in such activities is attributed to increased political instability and the prevalence of extreme ideologies across various regions. These activities frequently involve the use of explosives, making the advanced detection and identification of such devices vital for thwarting attacks, bolstering security measures, and safeguarding civilians from potential dangers. For instance, the Institute for Economics and Peace, an Australian think-tank, reported in March 2023 that terrorist attacks became more fatal in 2022, with an average of 1.7 fatalities per incident, an increase from the 1.3 average in 2021. Consequently, the surge in terroristic activities is motivating the growth of the explosives detection and identification equipment market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Explosives Detection And Identification Equipment Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Explosives Detection And Identification Equipment Sector?

In the field of explosives detection and identification equipment, key players are concentrating on producing innovative technical solutions such as advanced imaging systems to increase airport screening efficacy and safety. These high-end imaging systems leverage state-of-the-art technologies including 3D X-ray and AI, to generate precise, real-time images for accurate threat detection. Recently, in June 2022, Thales Group, a renowned aerospace and defense corporation from France, introduced the HELIXVIEW scanner. Its lightweight, compact design enables passengers to keep their belongings in their bags while being scanned, consequently reducing processing time and amplifying ease. The HELIXVIEW scanner merges X-ray nanotechnology with AI-enhanced 3D imaging for precise detection of explosives, knives, and disassembled firearms across several bags in real-time, significantly improving the speed and precision at security checkpoints.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Explosives Detection And Identification Equipment Market Share?

The explosives detection and identification equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Explosives Trace Detectors, Explosives Vapour Detectors, Explosives Detection Systems

2) By Technology: Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS), Mass Spectrometry (MS), Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW), X-Ray Technology, Raman Spectroscopy

3) By Application: Airport, Customs, Railway Station, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Government and Law Enforcement, Aviation and Transportation, Industrial and Commercial, Military

Subsegments:

1) By Explosives Trace Detectors: Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) Based Detectors, Mass Spectrometry Based Detectors, Chemiluminescence Based Detectors, Colorimetric Or Visual Detection Kits

2) By Explosives Vapour Detectors: Photoionization Detectors (PID), Flame Ionization Detectors (FID), Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy Based Detectors, Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Sensors

3) By Explosives Detection Systems: X-ray Based Systems (2D and 3D), Computed Tomography (CT) Systems, Neutron Activation Based Systems, Nuclear Quadrupole Resonance (NQR) Systems, Magnetic Resonance Based Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Explosives Detection And Identification Equipment Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for explosives detection and identification equipment. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the fastest growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses numerous regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

