APRA consults on minor updates to the prudential and reporting framework for ADIs, insurers and RSE licensees

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released for consultation a number of minor updates to the prudential and reporting framework for authorised deposit-taking institutions (ADIs), general, life and private health insurers and registrable superannuation entity (RSE) licensees.

This consultation is part of the minor framework update process, intended to ensure technical and clarifying changes to the prudential framework can be made in a timely manner. The proposed amendments are primarily technical clarifications and do not present any material change in policy settings.

Submissions are requested to be provided no later than 22 September 2025.

The letter to ADIs, insurers and RSE licensees, draft standards and draft guidance are available on the APRA website at: Minor updates to the prudential framework.

