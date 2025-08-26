A Ritchie Boy Revealed: Kenzie Krasner Uncovers Her Great-Grandfather’s WWII Legacy

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Broward Preparatory School senior Kenzie Krasner is shedding light on an untold story of her great-grandfather, Walter Steene, a member of the US Strategic Bombing Survey and a Nuremberg trial analyst. Her initiative, “A Ritchie Boy Revealed,” spotlights the contributions of lesser-known WWII soldiers like him and the critical role they’ve played in shaping history.

An initial investigation into her family tree quickly evolved into a years-long discovery project, uncovering Walter’s personal accounts, wartime contributions, and the broader story of the Ritchie Boys, a group of Jewish soldiers who played key intelligence roles during WWII. Shortly after Krasner began conducting research, her grandmother saw Walter’s face on a “60 Minutes” segment about the Ritchie Boys, further sparking her passion to learn about his time during WWII and preserve his story.

“I wanted to not only learn more about my family’s history, but also allow my grandma to understand her father in ways she never could before,” Krasner said.

Krasner dedicated countless hours exploring research databases, engaging in history forums, and reading books and interviews. She combed through hundreds of documents from the U.S. National Archives and connected with other descendants of Ritchie Boys, exchanging stories and records. Despite the poor preservation of WWII documents and artifacts, Krasner found and assembled a folder of over 20 documents that detail her great-grandfather's wartime activities. She also connected with former students of her grandfather, who became a teacher after the war.

“Many WWII soldiers never spoke about their experiences,” Krasner reflected. “This project has taught me how important it is to preserve history and evidence.”

Throughout her investigation, Krasner grew closer to her grandmother and great-aunts, helping them piece together a story they never knew about their father. Being able to share how he made a difference in the world brought joy to the entire family.

“Finding Walter’s personal accounts of interrogating Nazi officials and learning about his role in the discovery of German rockets was not something I ever expected to find,” said Krasner. “There will always be more to learn about him, but this gives me hope for future discoveries.”

Krasner plans to continue her research in college and travel to the National Archives in DC to access documents that are not available online.

About Kenzie Krasner

Kenzie Krasner is a senior at North Broward Preparatory School in Coconut Creek, FL where she currently serves as President of the North Broward Film Club and member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, and Rho Kappa/National Social Studies Honor Society. She also worked as a campaign intern for NJ Congressman Josh Gottheimer in the 2024 election cycle. She hopes to pursue a career in journalism or social media management after graduating college.

