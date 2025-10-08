Hip Hop Artist Chef Sean Brought the Heat with Featured Appearances on the Official Big Heff Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hip Hop artist Chef Sean brought the heat on the kickoff of the official BIG HEFF WEEKEND, hosted by the legendary Big Heff, CEO of the Nerve DJ Coalition. Chef Sean and Big Heff kicked off the tour in Cleveland with back to back celebrity music panels, packed out club appearances, and all-star podcasts.Chef Sean appeared on the air on top stations in Ohio including Z107.9, 95.9 FM and Big Heff’s Radio Show with cheering fans in attendance. Sean rolled up for specialty fan engagements at the B Side Lounge, Filters, and Stackland Studios. He appeared at a celebrity NFL watch party for the Browns vs. Packers to the delight of fans Chef Sean brought the heat on the mic at Ms. Lee & Girl Power Radio's sold out VIP celebrity birthday bash."I want to give a shout to all my fans who came out in large numbers. Special thanks to Big Heff and the Nerve DJ Coalition for their support and rolling on this dope journey with me,” said Chef Sean.Chef Sean is known for his skills on the mic and for his work as a celebrated film actor. Chef Sean achieved national recognition for his hit release, "Runaway," charting in the Top 10 in Paris, London, and the USA to name a few. "Runaway" landed him as a Grammy Contender and NAACP Image Award Contender for Best Rap Performance. From his starring role in Jason’s Lyric(MGM Films) with Forest Whitaker and Jada Pinkett Smith to his highly streamed “Ask a Rap Dude” series on IGTV, Chef Sean is on a mission to create dope content as an official artist with Robstar Music.For more information on tour dates and music news, please visit: www.thechefsean.com Check out Highlights of Chef Sean @ Big Heff WeekendCheck out Chef Sean's albums:"The Weigh Up":My Life":Follow Chef Sean on Social Media:Instagram https://instagram.com/TheRealChefSean Twitter https://twitter.com/TheChefSean Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TheRealChefSean/ TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@therealchefsean Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOUGaj5nFm5Tx8nVc8z7A1Q Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/3r0FR64spVSaBYo6DwCtnv?si=lN7cGjkpTP-IcjybmbwFag&nd=1 Website https://thechefsean.com

Chef Sean, "No Name" ft Jeremih

