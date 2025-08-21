Israel and the occupied territories: Intensification of hostilities threatens to worsen catastrophic humanitarian conditions in Gaza

"The civilian population in Gaza is living in abhorrent conditions. Further displacement and an intensification in hostilities risk worsening an already catastrophic situation.

With more than 80 percent of Gaza already impacted by evacuation orders, it is unimaginable that civilians could be compelled to move to an even smaller area. Additionally, a large-scale evacuation would create additional risks for civilians, given the prevailing conditions on the ground.

International humanitarian law protects all civilians, whether they leave or stay. Constant care must be taken to spare them in the conduct of military operations.

After months of relentless hostilities and repeated displacement, the people in Gaza are utterly exhausted. What they need is not more pressure, but relief. Not more fear, but a chance to breathe. They must have access to the essentials to live in dignity: food, medical and hygiene supplies, clean water, and safe shelter.

Any further intensification of military operations will only deepen the suffering, tear more families apart, and threaten an irreversible humanitarian crisis. The lives of hostages may also be put at risk.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reiterates its urgent call for a cessation of hostilities. Under international humanitarian law, the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian assistance must be allowed and facilitated across the Gaza Strip."

Note to editors:

Under international humanitarian law, evacuations are exceptionally permitted when the security of the population or imperative military reasons so demand.

The way evacuations are carried out matters. All possible measures must be taken to ensure that civilians have satisfactory conditions of shelter, hygiene, health, safety and nutrition, and that families are not separated. In addition, evacuations must be temporary. Every evacuated person has a right to return to their home in safety as soon as hostilities in the area have ceased.

International humanitarian law protects all civilians, whether they leave or stay. Many people in Gaza right now are injured, sick, or have disabilities – they are often unable to comply with evacuation orders. Constant care must be taken to spare them. They must have continued access to adequate medical care and other essential services.