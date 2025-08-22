Office of the Governor — Travel Release — Gov. Green to Travel to East Coast and Italy

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN TO TRAVEL TO EAST COAST AND ITALY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 22, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., and his family will travel to the East Coast on Sunday, August 24, as they take their daughter to the start of her first semester of college.

Subsequently, Governor Green will travel to Italy on August 29 for official business in his capacity as the president of the Council of State Governments. He will participate in meetings with other notable leaders from the Italian government and will visit the Vatican City State to exchange greetings with His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV. Governor Green plans to extend a personal invitation to the Pope to visit Kalaupapa on Moloka‘i. The Governor is scheduled to return to Hawai‘i on Sunday, September 7.

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of August 24 until the morning of September 6. Attorney General Anne Lopez will serve as acting Governor from the morning of September 6 until the afternoon of September 7.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]