Office of the Governor — Travel Release — Gov. Green to Travel to East Coast and Italy
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN TO TRAVEL TO EAST COAST AND ITALY
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 22, 2025
HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., and his family will travel to the East Coast on Sunday, August 24, as they take their daughter to the start of her first semester of college.
Subsequently, Governor Green will travel to Italy on August 29 for official business in his capacity as the president of the Council of State Governments. He will participate in meetings with other notable leaders from the Italian government and will visit the Vatican City State to exchange greetings with His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV. Governor Green plans to extend a personal invitation to the Pope to visit Kalaupapa on Moloka‘i. The Governor is scheduled to return to Hawai‘i on Sunday, September 7.
Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the afternoon of August 24 until the morning of September 6. Attorney General Anne Lopez will serve as acting Governor from the morning of September 6 until the afternoon of September 7.
