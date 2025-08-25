Kellers Roofing & Restoration Expands Home Improvement Services Across Central Indiana

IN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kellers Roofing & Restoration, a Carmel-based roofing and home improvement contractor, today announced the expansion of its full-service exterior and interior solutions across central and northern Indiana. The company, which has decades of experience in roofing, siding, gutters, and painting, is extending its reach to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-quality home restoration services.In addition to Carmel, the company now serves homeowners in Indianapolis, Westfield, Zionsville, Noblesville, Greenwood, Fort Wayne, Anderson, Kokomo, Goshen, and surrounding communities. The expansion supports families, property managers, HOAs, and real estate professionals seeking dependable home improvement expertise.Kellers Roofing & Restoration provides a wide range of services, including: Roofing installation , replacement, and emergency repairSiding installation and maintenanceGutter installation and protection systemsInterior and exterior paintingStorm damage repair and insurance supportHOA and multi-unit roofing solutionsIndiana homeowners face unique challenges, from severe storms to harsh winters. Kellers Roofing & Restoration focuses on delivering long-term value by using durable materials and prioritizing craftsmanship. Its team emphasizes timely service, transparency, and customer care.“Our mission has always been to combine quality workmanship with a stress-free homeowner experience,” said Levy of Kellers Roofing & Restoration. “As we expand into more Indiana communities, we remain committed to delivering tailored solutions that protect homes and enhance curb appeal.”With local expertise and a focus on durability, the company positions itself as a trusted partner for homeowners navigating both planned upgrades and unexpected repairs.About Kellers Roofing & RestorationKellers Roofing & Restoration is a trusted home improvement contractor based in Carmel, Indiana. Specializing in roofing, siding, gutters, painting, and storm damage restoration, the company provides tailored solutions backed by decades of experience. Serving communities across central and northern Indiana, Kellers Roofing & Restoration is dedicated to quality craftsmanship, timely service, and customer peace of mind.

