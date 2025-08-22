VELA NOVA Debuts Luxury Lifestyle Brand Inspired by Memory, Imagination, and the Cosmos

NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VELA NOVA, a new luxury lifestyle brand, today announced its official launch, introducing a collection of creations that merge timeless design with storytelling and sensory experiences. Built on the themes of memory, imagination, and sustainability, the brand invites customers to explore moments of reflection while embracing new possibilities.VELA NOVA’s debut was inspired by a vision beneath the starlit skies of Palawan, where the founders sought to create a brand that captures both life’s most cherished memories and dreams of the future. Drawing from global influences—ranging from the jasmine-scented streets of India to Iceland’s volcanic shores and Dubai’s skyline—the brand’s work reflects a fusion of artistry and purpose.Each piece is designed around four guiding principles:Timeless Design – Sculptural vessels and forms inspired by celestial light and motion.Thoughtful Craftsmanship – Artistry and precision in every detail.Inspired Living – Sensory experiences that transform everyday rituals into meaningful journeys.Sustainability in Style – Eco-conscious packaging and reusable vessels that combine elegance with responsibility.The collection balances the familiar and the ethereal. Scents rooted in memory—such as fresh linen, vanilla, and wild lavender—are paired with imaginative, cosmos-inspired fragrances that evoke stardust , lunar air, and otherworldly florals. The result is a harmony of past and possibility, designed to awaken the senses and inspire connection.“VELA NOVA is about more than fragrance or design; it is about creating meaning,” said Debora of VELA NOVA. “We believe luxury should not only transform a space but also inspire reflection, connection, and imagination.”As part of its launch, VELA NOVA emphasizes its commitment to sustainability, ensuring that its vessels and packaging are crafted for reuse and long-term enjoyment.About VELA NOVAVELA NOVA is a luxury lifestyle brand inspired by memory, imagination, and the cosmos. Founded on the belief that true luxury transcends beauty, the brand creates sensory journeys through design, craftsmanship, and fragrance. Each creation is a reflection of artistry and purpose, offering experiences that connect the past with new possibilities.

