NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE TREMONTON JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Tremonton, Utah—The Tremonton Judicial Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve Tremonton, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Kevin Christensen who resigned in March.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and city of residence:

∙ Michael E. Christiansen, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Perry,

∙ Dustin D. Ericson, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of North Logan, and

∙ Travis Marker, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of North Ogden.

A comment period will be held through September 1, 2025. Once application materials are provided to Lyle Holmgren, the Tremonton City Mayor, he will have 30 days to make a final selection. His selection must then be ratified by the Tremonton City Council. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

# # #