Visit of Ilham Aliyev to Ganja, Kalbajar and Aghdara

AZERBAIJAN, August 21 - From Mohamed Younis Al-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I am pleased to cordially congratulate you on the signing of the historic peace declaration between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on August 8, 2025. This...

22 August 2025, 16:12