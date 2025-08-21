Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,471 in the last 365 days.

Visit of Ilham Aliyev to Ganja, Kalbajar and Aghdara

AZERBAIJAN, August 21 - From Mohamed Younis Al-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I am pleased to cordially congratulate you on the signing of the historic peace declaration between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on August 8, 2025. This...

22 August 2025, 16:12

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Visit of Ilham Aliyev to Ganja, Kalbajar and Aghdara

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more