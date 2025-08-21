Visit of Ilham Aliyev to Ganja, Kalbajar and Aghdara
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Excellency,
I am pleased to cordially congratulate you on the signing of the historic peace declaration between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia on August 8, 2025. This...22 August 2025, 16:12
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.