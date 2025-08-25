Mohr Marketing Launches InjuryMD: Revolutionizing Medical Treatment for Personal Injury Cases

Sign Up For InjuryMD Increase Case Value Why InjuryMD

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mohr Marketing today announced the partnership with InjuryMD , a groundbreaking turnkey medical treatment platform designed specifically for auto accident, personal injury, and work-related injury cases.InjuryMD offers a comprehensive, at-home medical solution, eliminating the need for traditional clinic visits and long wait times, ultimately streamlining the process for both attorneys and their clients.InjuryMD distinguishes itself by providing all medical treatment directly to the patient's home, a significant departure from conventional healthcare models. This innovative approach ensures timely and convenient access to care, addressing a critical need in the personal injury sector."We are thrilled to introduce InjuryMD to the legal community," said Susan Mohr, CEO and Founder of Mohr Marketing LLC. "We understand the challenges attorneys and their clients face in obtaining prompt and effective medical treatment after an injury. InjuryMD is designed to overcome these hurdles, providing a seamless and comprehensive solution that enhances case outcomes and improves the overall client experience."InjuryMD offers a suite of services tailored to the specific needs of personal injury cases, including:* **24-Hour Medical Evaluations via Telehealth: ** Rapid access to medical professionals for immediate assessment and treatment planning.* **Elimination of Treatment Gaps: ** Ensuring continuous care, crucial for compliance with state regulations such as Florida's 14-day PIP rule.* **Accident-Specific Documentation: ** Medical providers meticulously document injuries and establish a clear connection to the incident, strengthening legal claims.* **Flexible Physical Therapy Options: ** Offering both in-home (1-hour sessions, 2x/week) and telehealth (30-minute video sessions, 2x/week) physical therapy to accommodate diverse patient needs and preferences.* **Prescription Medications and DME: ** Providing prescribed non-narcotic medications, pain creams, and durable medical equipment (DME) such as braces and TENS units.* **Dedicated Case Management: ** Each patient is assigned a dedicated case manager to navigate the treatment process and ensure seamless coordination.* **Settlement Support: ** InjuryMD assists in gathering essential documentation, including police reports, medical records, and declarations, to expedite settlement negotiations.* **HIPAA Compliance: ** Ensuring the highest standards of patient privacy and data security with 100% HIPAA-compliant practices and licensed providers in every state.InjuryMD is poised to become an invaluable partner for law firms seeking to optimize their personal injury practices. By providing comprehensive medical services and cutting-edge physical therapy options, InjuryMD empowers attorneys to deliver exceptional care to their clients while simultaneously strengthening their cases. The platform's focus on convenience, accessibility, and thorough documentation translates to improved client outcomes and more efficient case resolutions.“We recognized a significant gap in the market for accessible and efficient medical treatment following an injury,” said Ms. Mohr. “InjuryMD is designed to bridge that gap, providing attorneys and their clients with a seamless, comprehensive solution that prioritizes patient care and strengthens legal cases.”Mohr Marketing offers InjuryMD as part of their signed MVA cases program. We are now offering it to any attorney who would like to offer it directly to their clients.For more information, visit our site at www.mohrmktg.com , or contact us atteam@mohrmkgt.com or use our calendar link to schedule a call with one of our marketing gurus.About Mohr MarketingAt Mohr Marketing, we understand the importance of generating high-quality patients for your practice. Our unparalleled expertise in the legal and healthcare industries for over 30 years has cemented us as experts in building client pipelines based on quality lead generation.Our team has extensive experience creating customized strategies that drive high-quality new patients to legal and healthcare practices, resulting in increased growth.We are committed to providing our clients with exceptional service backed by measurable results via comprehensive approaches, including detailed analytics tracking progress, which is crucial to informed data-driven decision-making and benefits you directly.

