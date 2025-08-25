BALLET WEST SEEKS YOUNG STARS FOR NUTCRACKER 2025, AUDITIONS OPEN TO COMMUNITY

Ballet West seeks young performers aged 8-20 for its 2025 Nutcracker! With 324 roles, including Clara, Fritz, and The Nephew, you can shine. Boys 48”-60” tall with no dance experience are welcome. Auditions: Sept. 6, 2025, Ballet West, Salt Lake City. Register now! Ballet West: A Legacy of Excellence. Since 1963, Ballet West has captivated audiences with classical masterpieces, historic works, and bold new creations. Under Artistic Director Adam Sklute since 2007, the company continues to set the standard for excellence in ballet.

Ballet West invites young stars to audition for the 2025 Nutcracker! Auditions Sept. 6 in SLC. Registration now open!

Ballet West's audition process is also unique & open to all children, giving them numerous opportunities to be seen and fairly evaluated. We hope the process can be fun and inspiring.” — Adam Sklute, Ballet West Artistic Director

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ballet West is calling for young performers with big personalities and exceptional talent to audition for its iconic 2025 Nutcracker production. Registration is now open for Nutcracker auditions on Sat., Sept. 6, 2025, at Ballet West, 52 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City.This year's production features four performing casts with 324 total roles for children, including coveted leading parts still available for casting. Young performers aged 8 to 20 can audition for the starring roles of Clara, Fritz, and The Nephew. Ballet West is particularly seeking boys between 48”-60" tall with no prior dance experience required, just enthusiasm and willingness to participate."We're looking for both boys and girls who can truly embody these characters," said Courtney Hellebuyck, Ballet West Student Rehearsal Director & Principal Faculty. "Acting ability and personality are just as important as technical skill. We want performers who can bring these beloved roles to life with authenticity and joy."The production also seeks specialized performers, including 48”-52” tall girls with strong tumbling skills capable of four or more consecutive back handsprings for the acrobatic Buffoon roles, and also ladies in waiting who are 66” tall and up.Registration is open now at balletwest.org/events/detail/childrens-nutcracker-auditions-2.Ballet West has enhanced the audition experience for 2025 with preparatory classes on Saturday, Aug. 30. Sessions, which are $12, will be held at 2 p.m. at Ballet West Academy's Utah Campus, 564 W. 700 South, #403, Pleasant Grove, and 5 p.m. at the main Ballet West facility, 52 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City.Salt Lake City audition prep workshop registration is here. Utah County audition prep workshop registration is here."In 1944, when Willam Christensen produced America's first full-length Nutcracker, he created many wonderful, unique roles for children. Mr. C's Nutcracker has given countless young dancers an opportunity to perform on the stage alongside our professionals and indeed so many of our company members got their start performing in The Nutcracker ," said Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute. "Ballet West's audition process is also unique in the world. It is open to all children, giving them numerous opportunities to be seen and fairly evaluated. We hope the audition process can be as fun and inspiring as the performing experience itself.""Parents can participate uniquely in the Nutcracker experience by chaperoning in-studio rehearsals and backstage performances, providing an exclusive behind-the-scenes view of the entire production process from studio to stage," said Hellebuyck.Media are invited for exclusive coverage during auditions from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., including the announcement of Clara's casting. Pre-registration is required at balletwest.org.-# # #-ABOUT BALLET WESTBALLET WEST, one of America’s leading ballet companies, under the artistic direction of Adam Sklute, has earned an international reputation for artistic innovation and excellence since its founding in 1963. For 62 years, the Salt Lake City-based Company has entertained and excited audiences in Utah and worldwide by presenting great classical ballets, historical masterpieces, including America’s First Nutcracker, and new cutting-edge creations with only the highest artistic and professional standards. The Company continues to build future ballet artists and audiences by providing classical ballet training through the Frederick Q. Lawson Ballet West Academy and its four campuses and more than 1,000 students. Ballet West also operates the largest outreach and education programs in the country which reaches over 148,000 children and adults throughout Utah and the Intermountain Region every year. The 24/25 Season is generously sponsored by Salt Lake Zoo, Arts & Parks, George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, and Intermountain Health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.