ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otter PR , an award-winning PR agency celebrated for its adaptability and innovation, is re-imagining media coverage again — this time for AI search optimization and generative engine optimization (GEO) purposes. The firm’s cutting-edge strategies are designed to go beyond traditional Google rankings and into emerging AI-powered search platforms like Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Microsoft Co-Pilot.Otter PR is reviewed as a top-ranking PR firm by Clutch, G2, and UpCity. Recently, the company was included in the Inc. 5000 list for its second consecutive year. Building on its proprietary OTR™ Process (Own the Relationship), a modern media-savvy approach that empowers brands through precision outreach, real-time trend monitoring, and deep journalistic relationships, Otter PR equips clients to excel in an AI-driven environment, adding even more value to their clients’ ROI.What is AI search optimization?AI search optimization is the practice of improving a brand’s presence in AI-generated search results, such as Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity. It focuses on building credibility through earned media, thought leadership, and structured content so that AI systems cite your brand as a trusted source.Otter PR crafts LLM-optimized content to align with AI agents' knowledge frameworks, ensuring that when users ask AI tools for recommendations, its clients are not just found but trusted and properly cited. Otter PR has secured coverage in outlets such as Forbes, Business Insider, and USA Today — publications frequently cited in AI-generated responses.According to co-founder and CEO Scott Bartnick, Otter PR’s AI search optimization will include:AI visibility auditsCitation mappingStructured content optimization (schema, FAQ, HowTo)Press-driven E-E-A-T buildingCompetitor AI benchmarking“The future of search is AI-powered,” said Bartnick. “Brands that don’t optimize for AI-powered search rankings and AI citation targeting through Google AI Overviews and platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini risk becoming invisible to their audience due to advancements in answer engine optimization (AEO). At Otter PR, we merge our award-winning PR strategies with AI search optimization to make sure our clients are not only found — but trusted, cited, and recommended.”According to Bartnick, Otter PR’s clients are gaining accelerated visibility in AI-generated snippets and responses, enabling them to reach audiences earlier in the buyer’s journey and enjoy enhanced authority as content tailored for AI systems positions them as go-to sources in their niches. Early adopters have reported higher visibility in AI-generated results, stronger brand authority, and more qualified leads sourced from AI-driven recommendations.To request your free AI visibility audit today to see where your brand stands in AI search rankings and how Otter PR can help you lead the conversation, visit otterpublicrelations.com About Otter PR:Otter PR is a fast-growing, innovative, and creative company building thought leaders and businesses. As one of the top 100 PR agencies in the nation, Otter PR brings fresh content and perspectives to the table. They’ve been featured in Yahoo! Finance, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and many more. Otter PR has received numerous accolades, including being named as a top-ranking PR firm by Clutch, G2, UpCity, and O’Dwyer’s. The company has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the US for two consecutive years and has received numerous Silver and Gold Stevie awards, among other reputable honors.

