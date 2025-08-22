What Is ARFID?

LOS ANGELES, PA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EatingDisorderTreatment.Org has published a new resource to help parents understand Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), a lesser-known eating disorder that is increasingly recognized in clinical settings.The article, “ What Is ARFID and How Is It Defined?”, is available now at:ARFID differs from other eating disorders because it is not based on body image concerns. Children and adults with ARFID may avoid food due to sensory sensitivities, fear of choking, or a lack of interest in eating. The new guide explains key symptoms and offers direction on when to seek professional help.Since 1999, EatingDisorderTreatment.Org has provided free, unbiased information to help individuals and families better understand eating disorders. While it does not offer direct treatment, the site serves as a trusted source for education, awareness, and connections to care.This new article is part of the organization’s ongoing effort to make eating disorder treatment information more accessible and actionable for the public.About EatingDisorderTreatment.Org:Founded in 1999, EatingDisorderTreatment.Org offers reliable information on eating disorders including anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, and ARFID. The platform is ad-free, unaffiliated with treatment providers, and designed to help people make informed decisions about care and support. Visit https://eatingdisordertreatment.org for more information.

