Trump-Narrated Children’s Bible Book Sparks Ongoing National Debate

“President’s Bible: Noah’s Ark” (Talking Book edition) pairs the classic biblical flood story with a lighthearted presidential guide and bright, kid-friendly illustrations of Noah and the animals.

It’s been incredible to see it spark conversations about faith in homes where those discussions might not have happened otherwise.” — Jay Kamhi, creator of the President’s Bible series

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new children’s Bible storybook narrated in the voice of Donald J. Trump is continuing to generate widespread discussion among families, faith leaders, and cultural commentators.President’s Bible: Noah’s Ark – As Narrated by Your Favorite President is an illustrated hardcover that uses AI technology to recreate the 45th (and 47th) President’s voice. Each page includes sound buttons that allow children to hear Trump recount the Old Testament story of Noah’s Ark.The release of the book has prompted strong reactions across the political and religious spectrum. Supporters say it brings fresh attention to one of the Bible’s most well-known stories, while critics argue that mixing politics and Scripture is problematic. Some parents describe the experience of hearing Trump’s voice tell the story as lighthearted and memorable, while others report it has led to meaningful conversations about faith and values in their households.“This project was created to engage children with the Bible in a way that feels new and accessible,” says creator Jay Kamhi, a Florida-based entrepreneur and independent publisher. “The responses we’ve seen show that it has sparked dialogue far beyond what we expected.”Although primarily embraced by Christian families, the book has also found readership among Jewish households and even non-religious parents seeking a playful way to introduce the Noah story. Its broad reach has underscored how cultural figures, technology, and religion can intersect in surprising ways.A second installment in the series, President’s Bible: The Birth of Jesus, is currently available for preorder with release scheduled ahead of Christmas.For more information and to hear the book in action, visit: www.presidentsbible.com

