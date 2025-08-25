Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Self-Testing Market Trends, Analysis & Forecasts by Segment, Application to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Self-Testing Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Self-Testing Market?

In recent times, the market size of self-testing for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) has experienced swift growth. It's projected to expand from $1.38 billion in 2024 to $1.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth witnessed in the past can be linked to factors such as increased awareness on sexual health, a surge in the utilization of home-based healthcare services, increased government-led STD testing campaigns, the growing availability of self-test kits that can be purchased over the counter, and escalating concerns related to privacy when testing in clinical settings.

The market for self-testing of sexually transmitted diseases (STD) is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, expected to reach $2.21 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Factors contributing to the anticipated growth in the forecast period involve the rising incidence of STDs, increased demand for convenient and private testing alternatives, the uptrend in blending digital health into self-test kits, broader access to home-based diagnostics in developing markets, and an escalated approval rate of superior self-testing technologies by regulatory agencies. Key trends expected during the forecast period encompass advancements in swift molecular diagnostic technologies, advanced integration of mobile applications for monitoring results, the evolution of self-test kits that can diagnose multiple infections, improvements in discreet packaging and delivery systems, and progress in artificial intelligence-powered interpretation of testing outcomes.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Self-Testing Global Market Growth?

The escalating number of syphilis cases is predicted to boost the expansion of the sexually transmitted disease (STD) self-testing market in the future. Syphilis, a sexually transmitted disease, manifests as sores on the body and can potentially lead to severe health circumstances if left untreated. One of the reasons for the growth in syphilis cases is the diminishing use of condoms consistently, particularly among those who exhibit high-risk sexual activities. STD self-testing offers a private and convenient method for screening syphilis at ease of home, encouraging timely diagnosis. This early identification aids in quick treatment, reducing complications and inhibiting further transmission. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a governmental agency in the US, reported approximately 209,253 syphilis cases in 2023, marking a 1% growth from 207,269 cases in 2022. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of syphilis is spurring the growth of the sexually transmitted disease (STD) self-testing market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Self-Testing Market?

Major players in the Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Self-Testing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Viatris Inc.

• Hologic Inc.

• OraSure Technologies Inc.

• LifeCell International

• LetsGetChecked Health Inc.

• Visby Medical Inc.

• Everlywell Inc.

• Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd.

• NOWDiagnostics Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Self-Testing Market?

Leading businesses in the STD self-testing market are re-aligning their strategies to focus on the production of innovative products like over-the-counter (OTC) sample collection kits, with the objective of enabling an early diagnosis and prompt treatment of infections. OTC sample collection kits are diagnostic aids designed for home use, allowing people to gather samples such as urine or swabs without requiring a prescription. These kits provide a comfortable and private solution for early infection detection and quick treatment commencement. For instance, in August 2023, the digital health firm based in the US, iHealth Labs Inc., introduced the CheckMeSafe home collection kit for testing HIV and syphilis. This FDA-approved kit empowers individuals who are 18 and older to gather blood samples for HIV (I, II, P24 antigen) and syphilis testing at their home, maintaining privacy. The individuals can submit their samples to the dedicated lab using a prepaid overnight label and can expect to receive confidential and dependable results in a minimum of two days. The kit offers highly precise results, with up to 99.9% sensitivity for HIV and 99.5% for syphilis. All submitted samples get scrutinized in a lab that holds CLIA certification and CAP accreditation, guaranteeing the adherence to stringent state and federal quality norms through periodic inspections.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Self-Testing Market Report?

The sexually transmitted disease (std) self-testing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Sample Type: Blood Based Test, Urine Based Test, Oral Based Test

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

3) By Application: Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) Or Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG) Testing, Syphilis Testing, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Testing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Blood-Based Test: Fingerstick Blood Sample, Dried Blood Spot (DBS) Sample, Capillary Blood Collection Device

2) By Urine-Based Test: First-Catch Urine Sample, Midstream Urine Sample, Preservative-Added Urine Collection

3) By Oral-Based Test: Oral Swab Sample, Oral Fluid Collection Device, Gumline Swab Collection

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Self-Testing Industry?

For the year under review in the Global STD Self-Testing Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the largest market. Looking ahead, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth. The report encompasses a comprehensive regional analysis including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

