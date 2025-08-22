The Division of Oncology 2 (DO2) regulates Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs), New Drug Applications (NDAs) and Biologic Licensing Applications (BLAs) for the following therapeutic areas: Thoracic Head & neck, Neuro-oncology Rare cancers, Pediatric solid tumors.
Mailing Address
Food and Drug Administration
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Division of Oncology 2 (DO2)
5901-B Ammendale Road
Beltsville, MD 20705-1266
Phone: (301) 796-2320
Fax: (301) 796-9849
