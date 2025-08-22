Mackay State Fish Hatchery celebrates 100 years of stocking Idaho waters

Today, Mackay’s water still comes from the same Warm Springs source, gravity-fed from four main springs with a steady temperature ideal for trout production. The hatchery operates year-round, producing 3–4 million fingerlings for statewide stocking and about 90,000 catchable-sized rainbow and cutthroat trout for lakes, reservoirs, and streams within a 100-mile radius. Current species raised include rainbow trout, brook trout, tiger trout, fine-spotted cutthroat trout, Henrys Lake Yellowstone cutthroat trout, westslope cutthroat trout, golden trout, Arctic grayling, and kokanee salmon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.