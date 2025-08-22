Dr. Elad Yossefi Brings Specialized Bite and TMJ Diagnostic Technology to Norwalk Patients

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Dental Center , led by Dr. Elad Yossefi , is pleased to announce it is now the only dental practice in Norwalk offering treatment with the Kois Deprogrammer, a precision diagnostic tool designed to evaluate and treat occlusal (bite) issues and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders. This follows Dr. Yossefi’s recent completion of the intensive Kois Center curriculum, a respected postdoctoral program in restorative dentistry founded by Dr. John Kois.According to Advanced Dental Center, the Kois Deprogrammer is a non-invasive dental appliance used primarily in the diagnosis of functional bite discrepancies and jaw joint problems. It is widely recognized in evidence-based dentistry as a tool that enhances accuracy in evaluating how the teeth, muscles, and joints function together. The appliance helps distinguish true bite-related problems from other orofacial pain sources, often leading to more targeted and effective treatment.“Bite-related issues and TMJ dysfunction are often complex and underdiagnosed. They can contribute to headaches, jaw pain, worn teeth, and long-term joint damage,” says Dr. Elad Yossefi. “The Kois system offers a deeper, structured approach to identifying these conditions and treating them with long-term stability in mind.”Dr. Yossefi’s Kois Center training focused on advanced concepts in functional occlusion, risk assessment, and treatment planning—areas of dentistry critical to managing chronic or multifactorial dental issues. His certification signals a growing commitment to addressing not only aesthetic concerns but also the foundational elements of oral health that affect chewing, comfort, and long-term wellness.The addition of the Kois Deprogrammer to the clinic’s diagnostic tools positions Advanced Dental Center as a local leader in functional and restorative care. Patients experiencing symptoms such as bite discomfort, unexplained wear on teeth, or jaw tightness are now able to receive thorough evaluations using an appliance that provides measurable data rather than relying solely on visual examination or subjective feedback.Dr. Elad Yossefi holds dental degrees from both New York University and the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences. His approach blends clinical precision with patient-centered care, supported by digital diagnostics and minimally invasive technology.For more information, visit www.smilenorwalk.com About Advanced Dental CenterAdvanced Dental Center is a full-service dental practice located in Norwalk, Connecticut, offering restorative, cosmetic, and functional dental services. The practice is led by Dr. Elad Yossefi and Dr. Tal Yossefi and is known for its integration of modern diagnostic technology and commitment to personalized care. Services include full-mouth rehabilitation, Invisalign, same-day crowns, and now advanced occlusion and TMJ evaluation using the Kois Deprogrammer.

