Billie Ann Moore Recognized by Influential Women in 2025

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Billie Ann Moore as part of its 2025 Honorees, celebrating her enduring leadership, innovative spirit, and impactful contributions to the field of manufacturing and finance. With over 25 years of experience in the medical manufacturing sector, Billie Ann Moore has built a distinguished career as a Manufacturing Costing Analyst at Laerdal Medical. Based in Gatesville, Texas, she plays an integral role in ensuring the company delivers high-quality, cost-effective medical solutions. Through her expertise in financial operations, Billie Ann conducts in-depth product cost analyses, streamlines compliance processes, and drives profit margin improvement, all while enhancing efficiency across production systems.Her career is underpinned by a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration and Management from Kaplan University, where Bille Ann earned recognition as a member of Sigma Beta Delta, the international honor society for business excellence. Her skill set extends across product cost analysis, profit margin evaluation, compliance oversight, and ERP systems management, particularly QAD. She has also led regional user security operations across the Americas, ensuring data integrity and compliance with strict industry protocols. Her ability to bridge financial insight with operational strategy makes her a vital asset to Laerdal’s mission.Collaboration has been a cornerstone of Billie Ann’s success. She works seamlessly with cross-functional teams, leveraging her analytical skills and ERP expertise to support informed decision-making and organizational growth. Committed to continuous professional development, she has recently earned certifications in finance and pricing strategy, reflecting her passion for innovation and adaptability in a rapidly evolving industry. She views certifications as one of the greatest opportunities in her field today, opening doors to new strategies and advancing career pathways.When asked about the driving forces behind her success, Billie Ann credits her parents for instilling in her strong values and an unwavering work ethic. She lives by the advice to not take things personally and to embrace change—principles that have guided her through challenges and positioned her for lasting success. To young women entering the manufacturing and finance industry, she encourages both personal and professional growth, emphasizing the importance of authenticity and avoiding the distractions of workplace drama.Billie Ann Moore continues to demonstrate resilience, dedication, and excellence in her work at Laerdal Medical. By combining technical expertise with a strong commitment to her values, she has played a pivotal role in advancing the company’s mission while maintaining the highest standards of integrity and performance in the manufacturing finance sector.Learn More about Billie Ann Moore:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/billieann-moore Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

