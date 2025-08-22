Sugar-Free Ice Cream Market Estimated to Lock an Ineffaceable Growth | 9.6% CAGR Through 2030

Sugar-Free Ice Cream Market

Rapid expansion of the retail market, availability of various flavored ice cream, and rise in awareness regarding healthy diet have driven the growth of market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sugar-free ice cream market size was estimated at $2.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $7.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.Rapid expansion of the retail market, availability of various flavored ice cream, and rise in awareness regarding healthy diet have driven the growth of the global sugar-free ice cream market. On the other hand, limited sale due to seasonal product impedes the market growth. However, advent of lactose-free ice cream and development of innovative sugar substitutes are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12446 The availability of sugar substitutes that may be a healthier option for consumers may impact the market positively. In addition, rise in prevalence of diabetes and obesity is encouraging individuals to opt for healthy food. A few natural and healthier substitutes of sugar available in the market include stevia, xylitol, erythritol, monk fruit sweetener, and yacon syrup are used by sugar-free ice cream manufacturers. Moreover, manufacturers are continuously trying to figure out healthier substitute for sugar to exploit the market.People perceive sugar-free ice cream as a healthier alternative to regular ice creams, due to fewer calories and fewer negative health effects. This is a key factor propelling the growth of the sugar-free ice cream market globally. Moreover, increase in prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease is boosting the demand for sugar-free ice cream. Around 1.5 million deaths were recorded across the globe that were directly associated with diabetes. Therefore, increase in health consciousness, rise in trend of living an active & healthy lifestyle, and surge in demand for healthy food coupled with high disposable income act as the key driving forces of the global sugar-free ice cream market.In addition, increase in popularity of sugar-free ice cream among the diabetic & health-conscious people notably contributes toward the sugar-free ice cream market growth. This is attributed to the fact that sugar-free ice cream is a rich source of vitamins A, B-6, B-12, C, D, and E. Moreover, it is a rich source of minerals like calcium and phosphorous. Consuming ice cream provides energy and stimulates brain. Therefore, these nutritional and health benefits are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growing demand for the sugar-free ice cream globally.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sugar-free-ice-cream-market/purchase-options According to the sugar-free ice cream market trends, the availability of wide range of flavors in the market is attracting a large consumer base and help serve the customers based on their taste and preferences. According to the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and mint chip are the most preferred sugar-free ice cream flavors across the globe, due to their deliciousness and ability to enhance the taste of other treats and desserts.By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global sugar free ice cream market. This is due to increased consumer awareness, high disposable income, rise in demand for healthy food products, and growing health consciousness among individuals in this province. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period. Improvement in standard of living, and rise in purchasing power of consumers are increasing the per capita consumption in the emerging economies such as India and China. This factor propels the market growth in this region.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12446 Sugar-free ice cream is a special type of ice cream made by substituting sugar with sugar alcohol. Sugar alcohols are compounds derived from sugar, which resemble sugar in terms of both taste and appearance but contains fewer calories. Xylitol, erythritol, sorbitol, and maltitol are few popular sugar alcohols that may be used to make sugar-free ice cream.Key players in the Sugar-free ice cream industry Baskin-RobbinsAmulHershey Creamery CompanyMammoth CreameriesHavmorNestlé S.ATurkey Hill DairyUnileverWells Enterprises, Inc.Beyond Better Foods, LLCTrending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Cannabis Food and Beverage Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cannabis-food-and-beverage-market Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soft-serve-ice-cream-machines-market-A31660 Chocolate Liqueur Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chocolate-liqueur-market-A16864

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.