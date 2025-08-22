Blockchain in Telecom Market to Surge to USD 211.94 Billion by 2035 | Fact.MR Analysis

Analysis Of Blockchain In Telecom Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis Of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC Countries

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fact.MR today released its latest report on the Blockchain in Telecom Market , providing comprehensive insights into the global market’s explosive growth driven by rising security concerns, increasing demand for fraud prevention, and the integration of blockchain with emerging technologies like 5G and IoT. Valued at USD 795.8 million in 2025, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 74.8%, reaching USD 211,942.6 million by 2035. This remarkable expansion highlights blockchain’s transformative potential in revolutionizing telecom operations and security.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8384 Market Outlook and Growth Projections:The global blockchain in telecom market is set for unprecedented growth from 2025 to 2035, driven by its ability to enhance security, transparency, and efficiency in telecommunications. Blockchain, a decentralized ledger technology, is increasingly adopted for applications like smart contracts, identity management, and fraud prevention, addressing critical industry challenges.The report projects the market to surge from USD 795.8 million in 2025 to USD 211,942.6 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 74.8%. This growth is fueled by the rising adoption of 5G, increasing telecom fraud, and the need for streamlined operations, creating significant opportunities for telecom operators and technology providers.Key Drivers Fueling Market Demand:The market’s growth is propelled by several key drivers. Rising security concerns, with telecom fraud costing the industry USD 38 billion annually according to the Communications Fraud Control Association, are pushing adoption of blockchain for its robust encryption and tamper-proof records. The integration of blockchain with 5G and IoT, with 18.8 billion connected IoT devices projected by 2024, enhances network efficiency and data security.The report highlights the growing demand for smart contracts, which automate agreements and reduce operational costs, as a major growth factor. Strategic partnerships, such as Tech Mahindra and Subex’s 2022 collaboration for blockchain solutions, and government initiatives, like India’s National Blockchain Strategy, further drive market expansion.Challenges and Restraints in the Sector:Despite its promising outlook, the market faces challenges. High implementation costs and complexity of integrating blockchain with existing telecom infrastructure can hinder adoption, particularly for smaller operators. The report notes scalability and interoperability issues, as well as a lack of industry standards, which may slow mass adoption. Regulatory uncertainties and a shortage of skilled blockchain professionals, especially in developing regions like India and Peru, pose additional barriers.Providers must address these challenges by developing scalable, interoperable solutions, investing in workforce training, and advocating for clear regulatory frameworks to ensure sustained growth.Segment-Wise Insights and Dominant Trends:The report provides detailed segmentation analysis, identifying application providers as the dominant segment, holding a 42.4% share in 2023, due to their role in developing solutions for smart contracts, identity management, and fraud prevention. Smart contracts are the fastest-growing application segment, projected to grow significantly due to their ability to automate billing, roaming, and supply chain processes. By application, payments and settlements led in 2021, driven by blockchain’s ability to enable fast, secure transactions.Key trends include the rise of decentralized telecom networks, blockchain-based digital wallets, and AI-integrated solutions for fraud detection. Innovations like India’s blockchain-based spam SMS control by TRAI and partnerships like Blockchain Foundry Inc.’s 2020 collaboration with Matic Network for interoperability are shaping the market.Regional Outlook and Growth Hotspots:North America holds the largest market share, driven by the U.S., which benefits from major blockchain providers like IBM and Microsoft and a projected CAGR of 46.02%. Europe follows, with the UK and Germany leveraging blockchain for cross-border billing and GDPR compliance.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, fueled by 5G deployments and initiatives like India’s blockchain strategy for telecom. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are emerging markets, supported by increasing digitalization. The report identifies Asia-Pacific as a key growth engine due to its rapid 5G adoption and large consumer base.Buy Report – Instant Access: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8384 Recent Developments:The market has seen significant advancements in 2024 and early 2025. In 2024, Verizon expanded its blockchain-based data integrity solutions, enhancing network security. Posts on X highlight innovations like Zeebu Protocol’s decentralized liquidity pools for telecom payments and World Mobile Chain’s L3 blockchain for telecoms, reflecting the shift toward decentralized networks. In 2023, Telefónica partnered with IBM to manage international call traffic using blockchain, improving efficiency. These developments underscore the market’s focus on security, interoperability, and new revenue streams through blockchain-based solutions.Key Players Insights:Leading players are driving innovation through strategic partnerships and product development. IBM, Microsoft, and Huawei lead with comprehensive blockchain platforms, while Blockchain Foundry Inc. and SAP focus on telecom-specific solutions. Other key players, including AWS, Guardtime, Bitfury, Cegeka, and TBCASoft, are investing in scalable blockchain frameworks. Recent moves include Oracle’s 2023 expansion of its blockchain cloud service for telecom applications and Tech Mahindra’s collaboration with Subex for global blockchain solutions.Competitive Landscape:The market features a competitive ecosystem with key players driving innovation and market share. Companies profiled include IBM, SAP, Microsoft, AWS, Huawei, Blockchain Foundry Inc., Guardtime, Bitfury, Cegeka, TBCASoft, and others. These firms lead in developing blockchain solutions for telecom security and efficiency. The report includes a detailed competition dashboard, benchmarking, and market share analysis, highlighting strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and innovation in smart contracts and identity management.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Blockchain Technology Market is expanding from an estimated $19.7 Bn in 2024 to a colossal $2,450.4 Bn by 2034. 5G industrial IoT Market projects to witness remarkable growth at 20% CAGR by 2031. High demand for low latency and high-reliability networks boost growth.

