Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Industry Report

The Business Research Company's Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market?

The market size for peptide therapeutics contract active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing has seen a significant increase in recent years. The market is projected to expand from $2.68 billion in 2024 to $2.89 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The upward trend in the historic period can be linked to a growing pipeline of peptide therapeutics, an escalated global focus on customized medicine, increased demand propelled by GLP-1 blockbuster drugs, a rising concentration on sustainable manufacturing, and higher approval rates for peptide therapeutics.

The market size for the contract manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in peptide therapeutics is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years. It is projected to reach $3.84 billion by 2029, with an annual growth rate compounding at 7.4%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is influenced by factors such as the escalating prevalence of chronic ailments, increased demand for targeted biologic treatments, growing inclination for peptide-based therapies, expanding use of high-purity manufacturing, and increased investment in biotech research and development. The forecast period is also expected to witness key trends including advancements in solid-phase peptide synthesis, progress in liquid-phase peptide synthesis, the incorporation of hybrid synthesis techniques, breakthroughs in purification technologies, and the drive towards technology-enhanced continuous manufacturing procedures.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market?

The escalating rates of diabetes are anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the peptide therapeutics contract active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing market. Diabetes, a persistent metabolic ailment, is characterized by elevated blood sugar levels due to inadequate insulin production or ineffective usage within the body. The surge in diabetes cases is largely linked to the rising obesity rates, since excessive body fat can cause insulin resistance and interfere with blood sugar regulation. The peptide therapeutics resort to contract API manufacturing to facilitate mass production of drugs that mimic hormones, thereby improving insulin release and glucose regulation in managing diabetes. For instance, a report by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a UK government department, revealed an increased prevalence of type 2 diabetes among adults aged 17 and over in England, recording 7.0% in March 2024 from 6.8% in March 2023. Therefore, the escalating rates of diabetes are fueling the expansion of the peptide therapeutics contract active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market?

Major players in the Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Lonza Group AG.

• WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

• Cambrex Corporation

• ChemPartner

• GenScript Biotech Corporation

• Bachem Group

• CordenPharma International GmbH

• Syngene International Limited

• Ambiopharm Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Industry?

Top-tier firms within the peptide therapeutics contract active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing sector are aiming to innovate with solutions such as the continuous flow synthesis platform. This innovation aims to streamline output and tackle increasing intricacies in drug evolution. The platform brings together multiple stages; reaction, separation, concentration, and crystallization into one continuous process with real-time measurements, allowing for precise, non-destructive surveillance and an efficient scaling up. For example, SynCrest Inc., a Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) based in Japan, unveiled its Naruto Plant, in line with good manufacturing practices (GMP), complete with a continuous flow synthesis platform for the manufacture of peptide and nucleotide APIs in May 2023. The platform has the capacity to produce over 100 types of non-natural amino acids and high-purity special amidites rapidly and with high quality, significantly cutting down both lead times and production costs. This progressive step is catering to the increasing market demand for advanced peptide-based therapeutics by offering scalable, efficient, and cost-effective API manufacturing solutions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market Report?

The peptide therapeutics contract active pharmaceutical ingredient (api) manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Scale Of Operation: Preclinical Or Clinical, Commercial

2) By Synthesis Method: Non Chemical Synthesis, Chemical Synthesis

3) By Enterprise Type: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Preclinical Or Clinical: Discovery And Preclinical Development, Phase II Or III Manufacturing, Phase I Manufacturing

2) By Commercial: Commercial-Scale Good Manufacturing Practice Manufacturing, Tech Transfer And Scale-up, Lifecycle Management Or Process Optimization

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Peptide Therapeutics Contract Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the peptide therapeutics contract active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing market. The region predicted to experience the swiftest growth within the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses various regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

