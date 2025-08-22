FOUR HILL FARRER ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED AS 'BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA'

Kevin H. Brogan Robert C. Eroen Jeffrey Bell Partner William Meyers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Best Lawyers has recognized four of its attorneys in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America. The rigorous selection process of Best Lawyers “employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.”“Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review,” states the publication. “Our process is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.”The following Hill, Farrer & Burrill attorneys are named:Kevin Brogan – Commercial Litigation, Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law and Real Estate LawRobert C. Eroen – Trusts and Estates LitigationIn addition, the following attorneys are recognized on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list:Jeffrey B. Bell – Commercial Litigation and Eminent Domain and Condemnation LawWilliam A. Meyers – Corporate Law

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.