Parathyroid Disease Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

Parathyroid Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Parathyroid Disease Treatment Market Size And Growth?

The market for parathyroid disease treatment has seen notable growth in previous years. The sector is anticipated to expand from $2.21 billion in 2024 to $2.37 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include a higher incidence of chronic kidney disease, a rise in osteoporosis cases, an increased awareness of endocrine disorders, the development of diagnostic abilities, and enhanced accessibility to specialized healthcare.

In the subsequent years, the market size for treating parathyroid diseases is set to witness robust growth, predicting an increase to $3.10 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Numerous factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include an increase in the aging population, a surge in the application of non-surgical treatments, a rise in postmenopausal bone disorders, government efforts to manage rare diseases, and an uptick in the use of minimally invasive parathyroidectomy. Future trends for the forecast period encompass a shift towards personalized hormone treatments, the creation of long-lasting hormone analogs, the application of Artificial Intelligence in endocrine diagnostics, a focus on calcium-sensing receptor-targeted medications, and advancements in the field of parathyroid hormone analogs.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Parathyroid Disease Treatment Market?

Progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the parathyroid disease treatment market. CKD is a long-lasting health issue that gradually impairs kidneys leading to a disruption in the balance of minerals such as calcium and phosphorus. The escalating prevalence of CKD can be primarily attributed to the growing cases of diabetes, as continuous elevated blood sugar levels can progressively damage kidney's filtering units, initiating diabetic nephropathy. It’s crucial to handle CKD with parathyroid disease treatment, aimed at secondary hyperparathyroidism, a common problem in advanced CKD that disturbs calcium and phosphorus equilibrium, contributes to bone illness and encourages vascular calcification. For example, in June 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an Australian governmental agency, stated that the mortality rates from CKD increased by 4.2% in 2021 and an additional 6.2% in 2022. Furthermore, in 2022, CKD was responsible for nearly 22,000 deaths, constituting 11% of all fatalities in Australia, with a death rate of 84 per 100,000 populace. Hence, the escalating prevalence of CKD is facilitating the expansion of the parathyroid disease treatment market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Parathyroid Disease Treatment Market?

Major players in the market include:

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Amgen Inc.

• Teijin Pharma Limited

• Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.

• Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

• OPKO Health Inc.

• Septerna Inc.

• Entera Bio Ltd.

• Visen Pharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

• Ascendis Pharma A/S

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Parathyroid Disease Treatment Market?

Major corporations active in the parathyroid disease treatment market are prioritizing the creation of innovative products like parathyroid hormone prodrugs to enhance calcium management and decrease the frequency of doses for patients with hypoparathyroidism. Parathyroid hormone (PTH) prodrugs are dormant substances that transform into active PTH in the body, balancing calcium and phosphate. For example, in August 2024, Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical firm based in Denmark, obtained approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for YORVIPATH (palopegteriparatide), a parathyroid hormone (PTH[1-34]) prodrug. This therapy is used once per day and provides continuous exposure to parathyroid hormone for 24 hours. This serves as an alternative to standard calcium and vitamin D supplementation by directly targeting the hormone deficiency. Advanced hormone replacement therapies, as evidenced by the approval of YORVIPATH, show a growing emphasis, aiming to increase adherence to treatment and provide enhanced clinical outcomes for individuals with parathyroid conditions.

How Is The Parathyroid Disease Treatment Market Segmented?

The parathyroid disease treatment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Treatment: Calcimimetics, Bisphosphonates, Plicamycin, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Other Treatments

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Calcimimetics: Cinacalcet, Etelcalcetide

2) By Bisphosphonates: Alendronate, Ibandronate, Risedronate, Zoledronic Acid

3) By Plicamycin: Mithramycin (Plicamycin) Monotherapy, Combination Therapies Involving Plicamycin

4) By Hormone Replacement Therapy: Estrogen Therapy, Progesterone Therapy, Combined Hormonal Therapies, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

5) By Other Treatments: Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) Analogues, Surgery (Parathyroidectomy), Dietary Supplements, Lifestyle And Nutritional Interventions

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Parathyroid Disease Treatment Market?

For the year mentioned in the Parathyroid Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific stood as the leading region in terms of size. Its growth projection for the upcoming period was also highlighted. The report not only covers Asia-Pacific, but also includes Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

