Powder Absorbable Hemostat Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $3.27 Billion by 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Powder Absorbable Hemostat Market Through 2025?

The market size for powder absorbable hemostat has seen robust growth in the past few years. The market's surge from $2.30 billion in 2024 to $2.48 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%, is indicative of its progressive evolution. Factors attributing to its historical growth include an increase in surgical procedures, a surge in minimally invasive surgeries, enhanced awareness about controlling surgical bleeding, wider acceptance of the product in military and emergency medicine, and an uptick in FDA approvals and product rollouts.

The market for powder absorbable hemostats is projected to see robust growth in the upcoming years, expanding to $3.27 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth for the forecasted duration can be credited to factors like increasing elderly populace, focusing on minimizing the time and complications involved in surgeries, a surge in outpatient and ambulatory surgeries, evolving health infrastructure in developing nations, and escalated investment in bioresorbable and plant-based preparations. The anticipated trends in this span will be a lean towards biologically sourced and plant-based hemostatic agents, incorporation of hemostatic powders in robotic and laparoscopic surgeries, extending their use from hospitals to field and emergency scenarios, focus on enhancing product durability and maintaining stability at room temperature, and strategic collaborations and purchases.

What Are The Factors Driving The Powder Absorbable Hemostat Market?

Expected market growth for powder absorbable hemostats is closely linked to the surge in surgical procedures. These procedures, which address health issues or enhance physical function, often involve manual or instrument-based techniques. As chronic diseases continue to rise, generating a significant demand for surgeries, the need for effective bleeding control escalates. Powder absorbable hemostats, known for their rapid and accurate hemostasis, make them a preferred choice in delicate or minimally invasive surgeries, resulting in better patient outcomes. To illustrate, data from the UK's British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons showed a remarkable 102% increase in cosmetic surgeries, with 31,057 procedures reported in 2022, compared to the previous year. It is this upward trend in surgeries that is fostering the growth of the powder absorbable hemostat market.

Which Players Dominate The Powder Absorbable Hemostat Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Powder Absorbable Hemostat Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Baxter International

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation

• CryoLife Inc.

• Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Co. Ltd

• Star Alliance

• Gelita Medical GmbH

• Algan Grup Sağlık Hizmetleri

• Ferrosan Medical Devices

What Are The Future Trends Of The Powder Absorbable Hemostat Market?

Leading firms in the powder absorbable hemostat market are concentrating on the creation of innovative products, such as plant-based polysaccharide absorbable hemostat powder, to increase clotting efficacy and ensure safer surgical procedures. The plant-based polysaccharide absorbable hemostat powder, which is derived from finely processed natural starch, functions by instantaneously absorbing blood, thereby triggering clotting. It is entirely bioresorbable, making it unnecessary to remove post-application. Baxter International Inc., a healthcare company based in the US, unveiled PERCLOT, a starch-derived passive absorbable hemostatic powder in the US in July 2023. It is tailored for patients with intact coagulation to manage minor bleeding during surgery. The granules swiftly absorb water, forming a gelled adhesive matrix that constitutes a mechanical barrier to bleeding and facilitates the accumulation of platelets, red blood cells and coagulation proteins. This novel product augments Baxter's hemostat offerings by helping to diminish blood transfusions and complications, while also reducing the overall care expenses.

Global Powder Absorbable Hemostat Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The powder absorbable hemostat market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Collagen-Based Hemostats, Gelatin-Based Hemostats, Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Combination Hemostats

2) By Formulation: Powder Formulations, Ready-To-Use Formulations, Pre-Mixed Formulations, Custom Formulations

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales Platforms, Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Surgical Procedures, Trauma Care, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Outpatient Surgery Facilities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Collagen-Based Hemostats: Bovine Collagen Hemostats, Porcine Collagen Hemostats, Synthetic Collagen Hemostats

2) By Gelatin-Based Hemostats: Porcine Gelatin Hemostats, Bovine Gelatin Hemostats, Recombinant Gelatin Hemostats

3) By Cellulose-Based Hemostats: Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (ORC) Hemostats, Oxidized Cellulose Hemostats, Carboxymethyl Cellulose Hemostats

4) By Combination Hemostats: Collagen + Gelatin Combination Hemostats, Collagen + Cellulose Combination Hemostats, Gelatin + Cellulose Combination Hemostats, Multi-component (Collagen + Gelatin + Cellulose) Hemostats

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Powder Absorbable Hemostat Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the powder absorbable hemostat market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The report encompasses all major regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

