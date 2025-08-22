Brewing Ingredients Market Size to Ferment to USD 71.50 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Steady 6.83% CAGR

Brewing Ingredients Market Brewing Ingredients Market Size Brewing Ingredients Market Competitive Analysis

The global brewing ingredients market size was approximately USD 42.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 71.50 billion by 2034, (CAGR) of approximately 6.83% between 2025 and 2034" — Deepak Rupnar

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntroductionBrewing ingredients form the backbone of the beer and beverage industry, driving both traditional and craft beer production. As consumer preferences shift toward premium, craft, and flavored beers, along with the rising popularity of non-alcoholic brews, the demand for high-quality brewing ingredients has been expanding steadily.According to the latest market analysis, the global brewing ingredients market Size was valued at USD 42.15 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 71.50 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.83% from 2025 to 2034.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/brewing-ingredients-market Key Insights:As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global brewing ingredients market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.83% over the forecast period (2025-2034)In terms of revenue, the global brewing ingredients market size was valued at around USD 42.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 71.50 billion by 2034.The brewing ingredients market is projected to grow significantly due to increasing global beer consumption, rising demand for non-alcoholic or low-alcohol beers, and advancements in brewing processes.According to the source, the malt extract segment is expected to lead the market, while the hops segment is anticipated to experience significant growth.Based on brewery size, the macro brewery is the dominant segment, while the craft brewery segment is projected to witness sizable revenue growth over the forecast period.Based on function type, the flavor segment is expected to lead the market compared to the fragrance segment.Based on region, Europe is projected to dominate the global market during the estimated period, followed by Asia Pacific.Market Growth DriversRising Beer Consumption: Emerging economies are witnessing an increase in beer demand, particularly among younger consumers.Craft Beer Boom: Microbreweries and independent craft breweries are fueling innovation in hops, malt, and flavoring ingredients.Health-Conscious Consumers: Growing demand for low-alcohol, gluten-free, and non-alcoholic beers.Premiumization: Increased willingness to spend on premium and flavored brews with unique taste profiles.Sustainability: Breweries are adopting organic and sustainable brewing ingredients to appeal to eco-conscious consumers.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/brewing-ingredients-market Market SegmentationBy Ingredient TypeMalt (Largest Segment): Backbone of brewing, providing sugars for fermentation and influencing beer color and flavor.Hops: Increasing use in craft beer for bitterness, aroma, and flavor innovation. Specialty hops are in high demand.Yeast: Essential for fermentation; innovations in specialty yeast strains enhance flavor diversity.Beer Additives & Enzymes: Used for shelf-life extension, flavor enhancement, and brewing efficiency.By Brewery TypeMacrobreweries (Dominant in Volume): Large-scale production, strong demand for traditional ingredients.Craft Breweries (Fastest Growing): Focused on experimentation with hops, malt, and yeast strains.Microbreweries & Brewpubs: Rising in urban centers, catering to premium and niche consumer segments.By Beer TypeLager (Largest Share): Mainstream preference globally due to light taste and high demand in mass markets.Ale: Increasing popularity in Europe and North America.Stouts & Porters: Niche but growing among premium consumers.Non-Alcoholic Beer (Fastest Growing): Surging demand due to health-conscious trends and changing regulations.🌍 Regional InsightsNorth AmericaStrong craft beer culture in the U.S. and Canada.High demand for specialty hops and premium malt varieties.Increasing adoption of non-alcoholic and flavored beers.EuropeOne of the largest markets for brewing ingredients.Germany, UK, Belgium, and Czech Republic are key beer-producing nations.Shift toward low-alcohol beers and sustainable brewing practices.Asia-Pacific (Fastest Growing)Rapid market expansion in China, India, and Vietnam driven by young populations and urbanization.Rising craft beer culture in Japan, South Korea, and Australia.Increasing disposable income fueling premium beer demand.Latin AmericaBrazil and Mexico dominate beer production in the region.Growing preference for flavored and innovative beer styles.Middle East & AfricaModerate growth due to cultural restrictions in some countries.Strong rise in non-alcoholic beer demand, particularly in Gulf countries.South Africa emerging as a key beer market.Inquiry For Buying- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/brewing-ingredients-market Major Key PlayersThe brewing ingredients market is competitive, with players focusing on product innovation, sustainability, and partnerships with breweries. 