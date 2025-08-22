Global Surgical Hemostats Market to Reach $5.09 Billion at a Steady 0% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

Surgical Hemostats Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Surgical Hemostats Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the surgical hemostats market size has been experiencing significant growth. The market, which is predicted to rise from $3.68 billion in 2024 to $3.93 billion in 2025, anticipates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The substantial growth witnessed in the previous years can be tied to factors like an increase in surgical operations, a growing number of trauma incidents and accidents, a rise in the elderly population, more widespread use of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and an increased frequency of chronic diseases.

An increase in the market size of surgical hemostats is anticipated in the upcoming years; it is forecasted to reach $5.09 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Factors contributing to this increase during the forecast period include growing demand for advanced wound closure products, the proliferation of ambulatory surgical centers, a tendency towards biodegradable hemostats, expanding the use of combination hemostatic agents, and the surge of lifestyle related diseases that necessitate surgery. During this period, key trends are expected to be advancements in absorbable hemostats technology, integration of technology in robot-assisted surgeries, the creation of next-generation hemostatic formulations, the fusion with smart surgical instruments, and the introduction of plant-based innovations in hemostatics.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Surgical Hemostats Market Landscape?

The escalating number of trauma incidents is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the surgical hemostats market. Trauma is a physical harm or emotional distress induced by a damaging or traumatic occurrence, which can impact a person's physical or mental health. The growing number of trauma situations is mainly attributed to a rise in road traffic mishaps that result in grave wounds needing immediate medical attention. Surgical hemostats play a crucial role in rapidly and effectively managing bleeding during trauma situations, reducing blood loss and stabilizing patients for subsequent treatment. For instance, as per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, a government agency based in the US, there was a 3% rise in traumatic injuries caused by assault in 2023 from the preceding year, escalating from 1,544 cases to 1,584 cases. Consequently, the escalating number of trauma incidents is propelling the expansion of the surgical hemostats market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Surgical Hemostats Market?

Major players in the Surgical Hemostats Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson And Johnson Services Inc.

• Medtronic plc

• Becton Dickinson And Company

• Stryker Corporation

• Baxter International Inc.

• Teleflex Corporation

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

• GELITA MEDICAL GmbH

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Surgical Hemostats Industry?

Leading enterprises in the surgical hemostat market have shifted their focus towards innovating advanced products with the help of novel materials such as absorbable oxidized regenerated cellulose (ORC). This unique plant-derived biodegradable material is widely employed in surgical hemostats to help manage bleeding and consequently, speed up wound recovery. It works by building a physical barrier and triggering clot formation at the injury. For example, Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., a reputable medical device producer based in India, introduced Hemostax, a superior absorbable oxidized regenerated cellulose hemostat, designed for effective intraoperative bleeding control, in February 2022. The product begins hemostasis in under 1.5 minutes and attains full function between 2 to 5 minutes. It is entirely absorbable within a span of 1 to 2 weeks, making removal unnecessary. Additionally, the product is user-friendly, adaptable to varied surgical spaces, non-toxic, biocompatible, and shows antibacterial properties against bacteria resistant to drugs.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Surgical Hemostats Market

The surgical hemostats market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Topical Thrombin-Based Hemostats, Flowable Hemostats, Collagen-Based Hemostats, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Gelatin-Based Hemostats, Combination Hemostats, Other Product Types

2) By Formulation: Matrix And Gel Hemostats, Sponge Hemostats, Sheet And Pad Hemostats, Powder Hemostats

3) By Application: Neurological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Trauma, Plastic Surgery, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Topical Thrombin-Based Hemostats: Human Thrombin-Based Hemostats, Bovine Thrombin-Based Hemostats, Recombinant Thrombin-Based Hemostats, Formulations Gel, Spray, Powder, Sponge

2) By Flowable Hemostats: Gelatin Matrix With Thrombin, Collagen-Based Flowables, Synthetic Polymer-Based Flowables

3) By Collagen-Based Hemostats: Microfibrillar Collagen, Nonwoven Collagen Pads, Collagen Fleece Or Sheets

4) By Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based Hemostats: Woven Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Fabric, Non-woven Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Pads, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose With Additives

5) By Gelatin-Based Hemostats: Gelatin Sponge, Gelatin Powder, Gelatin Foam With Thrombin

6) By Combination Hemostats: Gelatin + Thrombin, Collagen + Thrombin, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose + Thrombin

7) By Other Product Types: Chitosan-Based Hemostats, Kaolin-Based Hemostats, Synthetic Peptide Hemostats, Plant-Derived Agents

Surgical Hemostats Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Surgical Hemostats Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region for the year under review, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to register the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The regions analyzed in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

