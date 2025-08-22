Oxygen Source Equipment Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $5.87 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Oxygen Source Equipment Market?

The market for oxygen source equipment has seen a swift expansion recently. It's predicted to swell from $3.59 billion in 2024, to a higher $3.97 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Factors that contributed to the historical growth include an upsurge in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a surge in the elderly population, heightening instances of respiratory disorders, greater recognition of the advantages of oxygen therapy, plus an escalation in emergency and trauma cases.

The market for oxygen source equipment is anticipated to experience a substantial expansion in the coming years, with a projected growth to $5.87 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors contributing to this surge during the projected period include the escalating demand for portable oxygen concentrators, the broadening scope of telehealth-based respiratory care, mounting levels of air pollution, a rise in the number of long-term oxygen therapy patients, and an increased reliance on home-based palliative care. Key trends expected to make a mark during the projected period are the advent of wearable oxygen delivery devices, the incorporation of IoT capabilities into oxygen monitors, the downsizing of oxygen concentrators, the creation of energy-efficient systems for oxygen production, the use of AI to adjust oxygen flow, and the real-time tracking of oxygen usage statistics.

What Are The Factors Driving The Oxygen Source Equipment Market?

The oxygen source equipment market is forecasted to grow due to the rising occurrence of respiratory diseases. These are health conditions which impair lungs and the respiratory system, making it tough to breathe. This growth can be attributed mainly to the escalating levels of air pollution and exposure to harmful environmental toxins, which injure the lung tissue reducing respiratory efficiency and instigating or aggravating conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and lung cancer. Oxygen source equipment are utilized in treating these diseases to provide extra oxygen, thereby ensuring sufficient oxygen levels in the blood when lungs fail to fulfill the task effectively. For example, the UK Health Security Agency, a governmental organization based in the UK, stated in February 2024 that tuberculosis (TB) cases increased by 10.7% year-over-year in 2023 in England, with reported cases going up from 4,380 in 2022 to 4,850. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of respiratory diseases is fueling the oxygen source equipment market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Oxygen Source Equipment Market?

Major players in the Oxygen Source Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc

• Air Liquide Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GCE Healthcare

• Teijin Limited

• ResMed Inc.

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

• Invacare Corporation

• Contec Medical Systems

• Inogen Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Oxygen Source Equipment Industry?

Major businesses involved in the oxygen source equipment market are prioritizing innovative offerings like portable oxygen concentrators to boost patient mobility and elevate the quality of life. This approach also caters to the rising need for travel-friendly and home-based respiratory care solutions. Portable oxygen concentrators are compact medical tools that concentrate and deliver oxygen from the surrounding air, thereby enabling patients with respiratory issues to undergo oxygen therapy even when on the go. For example, Inogen, an American medical tech company, introduced the Rove 4 in October 2024. This lightweight portable oxygen concentrator, weighing less than 3 lbs, provides four flow settings, capable of delivering up to 840 ml/min of medical-quality oxygen. It's equipped with three battery configurations, offering up to 5 hours and 45 minutes of usage. This device aims to improve patient mobility and ease everyday activities.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Oxygen Source Equipment Market Segments

The oxygen source equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Oxygen Cylinders, Oxygen Concentrators, Liquid Oxygen Equipment, Oxygen Systems For Industrial Use, Portable Oxygen Systems

2) By Delivery Mode: Gas Delivery Systems, Cryogenic Liquid Delivery Systems, Portable Delivery Systems, Pipeline Delivery Systems, Bulk Oxygen Supply Systems

3) By Application: Hospital, Clinic, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Healthcare And Medical, Aerospace And Aviation, Industrial Manufacturing, Water Treatment Plants, Energy And Power Generation

Subsegments:

1) By Oxygen Cylinders: Steel Oxygen Cylinders, Aluminum Oxygen Cylinders, Composite Oxygen Cylinders, High-Pressure Oxygen Cylinders, Low-Pressure Oxygen Cylinders

2) By Oxygen Concentrators: Portable Oxygen Concentrators, Stationary Oxygen Concentrators, Continuous Flow Concentrators, Pulse Dose Concentrators

3) By Liquid Oxygen Equipment: Portable Liquid Oxygen Units, Home-Based Reservoir Systems, Hospital-Based Bulk Liquid Oxygen Systems, Mobile Cryogenic Containers

4) By Oxygen Systems For Industrial Use: Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants, Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA) Plants, Cryogenic Air Separation Units (ASUs), Membrane-Based Oxygen Generators

5) By Portable Oxygen Systems: Wearable Oxygen Devices, Lightweight Cylindrical Kits, Portable Oxygen Concentrator Kits, Backpack Oxygen Delivery Systems

Which Regions Are Dominating The Oxygen Source Equipment Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Oxygen Source Equipment Global Market Report, North America emerges as the leading region from the previous year. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the swiftest regional growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses comprehensive data from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

