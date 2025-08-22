U.S. Pearlescent Pigment Market Research is Expecting to Accrue Strong Growth in Forecast to 2031

U.S. Pearlescent Pigment Market, by Application

Rising demand from cosmetics & personal care, coupled with expansion in the beauty industry.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ U.S. Pearlescent Pigment Market by Application (Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others): Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031.” According to the study, the U.S. pearlescent pigment industry was valued at $204.62 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $353.39 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031.Prime Determinants of Growth:- Drivers: Rising demand from cosmetics & personal care, coupled with expansion in the beauty industry.- Restraint: Growing veganism has reduced the demand for natural pearl essence.- Opportunities: Product innovation and new launches are expected to unlock significant growth prospects.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74451 Report Coverage- Forecast Period: 2022–2031- Base Year: 2021- Market Size 2021: $204.62 Million- Market Size 2031: $353.39 Million- CAGR: 5.74%- No. of Pages: 104- Segment Covered: ApplicationSegment Insights- Others Segment: Accounted for over four-fifths of revenue in 2021, driven by diverse applications including paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, textiles, electronics, packaging, and more. Pearlescent pigments here enhance color, gloss, opacity, and durability while reducing coating costs.- Cosmetics & Personal Care Segment: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% (2022–2031). Widely used in powders, eye shadows, nail polishes, skincare, haircare, and shower gels, pearlescent pigments add shine, luster, and depth—fueling new innovations in beauty products.Key Market Players:- BASF SE- ECKART GmbH- SUN CHEMICAL- IFC Solutions- Kuncai Americas- Sensient Technologies Corporation- DIC Corporation- KP Pigments- Merck KGaA- Glitter Unique, LLC- Sandream SpecialtiesThese players adopt strategies such as product launches, collaborations, expansions, and joint ventures to strengthen their market position and cater to evolving consumer demands.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-pearlescent-pigment-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.