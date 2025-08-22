Acrylic Monomer Market PDF Industry Size to Hit USD 15.6 Billion by 2031

Acrylic Monomer Market

Acrylic Monomer Market to grow from USD 9.4B in 2023 to USD 15.6B by 2031, driven by demand in coatings, adhesives & plastics.

The U.S. Acrylic Monomer Market is set for steady growth, fueled by strong demand in coatings and adhesives across industries” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acrylic Monomer Market OverviewThe size of the acrylic monomer industry was about USD 9.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to advance to nearly USD 15.6 billion by 2031, expanding at an average rate of 6.7% per year between 2024 and 2031To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/acrylic-monomer-market Market Drivers & OpportunitiesThe rise of eco-friendly and performance-oriented solutions is opening up new opportunities for acrylic monomers. With industries demanding low-VOC, bio-based, and UV-curable products, manufacturers are increasingly investing in greener technologies. Growth in automotive coatings, construction adhesives, and industrial resins further supports strong market expansion. Moreover, the ability of acrylic monomers to provide excellent adhesion, weather resistance, and durability positions them as a key material in next-generation products.Geographical ShareAsia-Pacific dominates the global landscape, supported by rapid industrial growth and booming construction sectors in countries like China and India.North America continues to see steady demand, particularly in high-end applications like automotive, specialty coatings, and advanced adhesives.Europe remains a strong market, focusing on sustainability and innovation to align with stringent environmental regulations.Key PlayersBASF SEArkema GroupDow Inc.Evonik Industries AGMitsubishi Chemical CorporationNippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.LG ChemSABICFormosa Plastics CorporationMitsui Chemicals, Incactively expanding their product portfolios and investing in R&D to capture emerging opportunities.Market Segments:By Product: (Methyl Acrylate Monomers, Butyl Acrylate Monomers, Ethyl Acrylate Monomers, 2 Ethyl Hexyl Acrylate Monomers (2-EHA Monomers), Others)By Application: (Plastic, Adhesives and Sealants, Synthetic Resins, Acrylic Fibers, Building Materials, Fabrics, Acrylic Rubber, Others)By End-User: (Paints and Coatings, Building and Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Water Treatment, Marine, Aerospace, Others)By Region: (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=acrylic-monomer-market Recent DevelopmentsUnited States2024: A U.S.-based manufacturer launched a new series of low-VOC acrylic monomers, designed to meet stricter environmental regulations and rising consumer preference for greener products.2025: Key producers announced expansions in bio-based acrylic monomer production, targeting the growing demand from packaging and adhesives industries.Japan2024: Leading Japanese chemical firms advanced their functional acrylic monomer technologies, focusing on high-performance applications such as specialty coatings and membranes.2025: Japanese companies initiated investments in next-generation acrylic production facilities, emphasizing energy-efficient processes and sustainable product lines.ConclusionFuture outlook suggests the acrylic monomer market will expand reliably, driven by innovation and rising end-use applications. With its versatility across multiple end-use industries, coupled with a strong shift toward sustainable solutions, the market offers significant opportunities for both established players and emerging innovators. Companies that invest in green chemistry, advanced product development, and regional expansions will be best positioned to lead this dynamic market.Most Recent Trending Reports:Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.✅ Competitive Landscape✅ Sustainability Impact Analysis✅ KOL / Stakeholder Insights✅ Unmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access Snapshots✅ Market Volatility & Emerging Risks Analysis✅ Quarterly Industry Report Updated✅ Live Market & Pricing Trends✅ Import-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

