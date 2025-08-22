Programmed Death (PD)-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market to Reach $38.26 Billion by 2029 with 0% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Programmed Death (PD)-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Programmed Death (PD)-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size for the programmed death (PD)-1 non-small cell lung cancer has seen robust growth. The market is expected to expand from $25.23 billion in 2024 to reach $27.50 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This growth during the historic period can be linked to factors such as the increasing instances of non-small cell lung cancer, the growing use of immunotherapy in developed countries, heightened awareness about cancer screenings, an uptick in approvals for monoclonal antibodies, and escalating health care expenditure.

The market size of programmed death (PD)-1 non-small cell lung cancer is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, reaching $38.26 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as increased funding for cancer-specific facilities, broader patient access to biologics in developing markets, a growing elderly population worldwide, better reimbursement support for immunotherapies, and higher clinical success rates for PD-1 inhibitors. The period also expects to witness trends such as advancements in biomarker testing technology, progress in combined immunotherapy protocols, investments in tailored treatment approaches, and ongoing research and development into new PD-1 inhibitors and innovative immune checkpoint blockade mechanisms.

Download a free sample of the programmed death (pd)-1 non-small cell lung cancer market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25888&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Programmed Death (PD)-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market?

The surge in utilization of customized therapies is predicted to push the expansion of the programmed death (PD)-1 non-small cell lung cancer market. Customized therapies are medical interventions designed to fit an individual's genetic makeup, way of life, and unique disease attributes to accomplish more efficient and targeted outcomes. The escalating demand for such treatments results from an increase in genomic profiling and biomarker testing resources, as they aid in pinpointing specific mutations and biological markers. Consequently, this enables medical professionals to opt for treatments that are likely to be the most effective for each individual. Customized therapies advance programmed death (PD)-1 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment by adjusting therapies to a patient's genetic makeup, tumor specifics, and immune response. For example, in February 2024, as per the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a non-profit organization based in the US, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 16 new customized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, in comparison to only 6 in 2022. Hence, the surge in customized therapy utilization is propelling the expansion of the programmed death (PD)-1 non-small cell lung cancer market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Programmed Death (PD)-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market?

Major players in the Programmed Death (PD)-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Novartis AG

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Incyte Corporation

• Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• BeiGene Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Programmed Death (PD)-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market?

Major corporations in the programmed death (PD)-1 non-small cell lung cancer industry are prioritizing the execution of clinical tests on innovative treatments such as monotherapy, which aim to augment patient outcomes. Monotherapy is the utilization of a solitary drug or therapy to combat a disease or condition. To illustrate, in March 2025, Akeso, Inc., a Chinese biopharmaceutical corporation, disclosed positive results from their Phase III HARMONi-2 trial that assessed Ivonescimab (AK112) in conjunction with chemotherapy as the initial treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The trial accomplished its primary goal by considerably prolonging the progression-free survival compared to pembrolizumab, thereby showcasing the therapeutic potential of the dual-targeted bispecific antibody.

How Is The Programmed Death (PD)-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Segmented?

The programmed death (pd)-1 non-small cell lung cancer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Type: Monotherapy, Combination Therapy

2) By Line of Therapy: First-line Treatment, Second-line And Beyond

3) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Cancer Centers, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Monotherapy: Pembrolizumab (Keytruda), Nivolumab (Opdivo), Cemiplimab (Libtayo), Toripalimab, Tislelizumab, Camrelizumab, Dostarlimab, Other Monotherapy Drug Types

2) By Combination Therapy: Programmed Death (PD)-1 Inhibitor And Chemotherapy, Programmed Death (PD)-1 Inhibitor And Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte Associated Protein (CTLA)-4 Inhibitor, Programmed Death (PD)-1 Inhibitor And Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitor, Programmed Death (PD)-1 Inhibitor And Targeted Therapy, Programmed Death (PD)-1 Inhibitor And Radiation Therapy, Triple Combination Therapy, Programmed Death (PD)-1 Inhibitor And Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) Vaccine, Other Combination Drug Types

View the full programmed death (pd)-1 non-small cell lung cancer market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/programmed-death-pd-1-non-small-cell-lung-cancer-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Programmed Death (PD)-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market?

In the Programmed Death (PD)-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the predominant region in 2024. The report forecasts that, in the coming period, Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth. The report comprehensively encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Programmed Death (PD)-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

PD 1 And PDL1 Inhibitors Or Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pd-1-and-pdl1-inhibitors-or-immune-checkpoint-inhibitors-global-market-report

Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/small-cell-lung-cancer-therapeutics-global-market-report

Non Small Cell Lung Cancer Nsclc Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-small-cell-lung-cancer-nsclc-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.