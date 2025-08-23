Creative Bioarray Introduces DMEM Formulations For Industrial-Scale Cell Culture

NY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Bioarray is a biological company that produces and supplies cell culture products and consumables for scientists and manufacturers across the globe. The company recently expanded its range of DMEM (Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium) formulations with enhanced versions designed for industrial-scale bioproduction. Optimizations have been made to the existing cell culture medium to offer increased batch-to-batch consistency and reproducibility, scalability, and performance. All Creative Bioarray DMEM formulations, improved or not, share the core components of amino acids, vitamins, glucose, and inorganic salts. With their newly optimized formulations, they also offer more stable nutrient profiles to support industrial applications.

About DMEM

DMEM (Dulbecco’s Modified Eagle Medium) is a type of cell culture medium that can support the growth of a broad range of mammalian cells. It can support the growth of adherent cells such as fibroblasts and epithelial and endothelial cells, as well as suspension cell cultures, when supplemented. Creative Bioarray offers a variety of DMEM formulations with different glucose concentrations, the presence or absence of phenol red, and different physical forms like liquid or powder. DMEM formulations can also be combined with common supplements such as fetal bovine serum (FBS), cytokines, hormones, and antibiotics to meet a range of industrial applications.

To improve batch consistency and performance in industrial applications, the company has improved its quality control and manufacturing protocols to reduce endotoxin levels and the variability between batches. This enables more consistent cell growth and protein expression, which is essential for biomanufacturing processes where medium consistency can affect yield and quality.

Applications

DMEM products are ideal for a variety of industrial and research cell culture applications that require large-scale bioproduction. These include applications such as hybridoma generation for monoclonal antibody production, virology research that demands robust viral propagation media, as well as the industrial synthesis of therapeutic proteins and biologics. Creative Bioarray DMEM also provides nutritional support for cell lines that are designed to express recombinant proteins, which can help with more efficient upstream processing in bioproduction.

Hannah Cole, Head of Technology at Creative Bioarray, said: “Cell culture medium is one of the essential aspects of biomanufacturing processes. Our optimized DMEM formulations are designed to deliver the nutrition and batch consistency necessary to support robust cell viability and productivity even as processes are scaled up.”

Conclusion

Creative Bioarray’s new optimized DMEM formulations are designed to bridge the gap between research discovery and large-scale bioproduction. The company is also working on other innovations in the field, such as animal-free cell culture media and specialized supplements designed to improve cell culture efficiency and sustainability.

