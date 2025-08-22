University Games Rewards Otis College Student Game Design for Puppy Pile™

Puppy Pile Game Who Took My Nuts? Game Shoe Shoo Pigeons Game University Games University Games 40th Anniversary

The winner of University Games' Otis College of Art and Design contest has dog themed design, Puppy Pile game, published.

Puppy Pile stood out to me at first glance, with its unique gameplay and cute-styled artwork. I couldn’t be more excited to publish this game.” — Craig Hendrickson, SVP of Product Development for University Games

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When University Games sponsored a contest to publish an original board game idea, a talented artist from Otis College of Art and Design scurried to gather they’re fun dog themed concept to meet the deadline.The result is University Games’ new Puppy Pile ™, the adorable puppy themed card game, which arrives in stores this month.National Game Design Contest winner, Samantha Back, said “I would love for this game to impact the community by exposing children to strategy and math at an early age and developing skills without feeling like an educational game”.To play Puppy Pile ($13.99 for 2-4 players ages 6+) players must collect the most of one breed of puppy to win the game. However, players must look out for golden squeakers and angry kittens, which may give them an advantage or disadvantage to winning the game.“Once again the students at Otis College of Art and Design never cease to impress me, creating incredible ideas and inspiring gameplay that reflect what a great game is meant to be.” Craig Hendrickson, VP of Product Development for University Games, continued. “Puppy Pile stood out to me at first glance, with its unique gameplay and cute-styled artwork. I couldn’t be more excited to publish this game.”This is the third year that University Games has sponsored its National Game Design Contest for the senior students at Otis College of Art and Design. “Our students benefit greatly from this professional experience of being mentored by experts in the category,” stated Jennifer Caveza, Chair of Toy and Product Design at the college.Last year’s winner was University Games’ Who Took My Nuts ™, ($23.99 for 2-6 players ages 6+), a game where players must offer the squirrel the correct food or bluff their way to an acorn trade. The 2023 winner, Shoe Shoo Pigeons Game (MSRP $25,99 for 2-4 players ages 6+) is now in its third successful year on the market and can be found in many national retail chains.Puppy Pile, Who Took My Nuts?, and Shoe Shoo Pigeons join other hot-selling University Games children and family games, including Dog Ate My Homework, Give ‘Em The Finger, Irritable Vowels, Dog Man 20,000 Fleas Under the Sea, Dog Man The Scarlet Shedder Flip-O-Rama Game, and Pete The Cat Bedtime Blues Game, among many others.About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.universitygames.com and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.

How To Play Puppy Pile

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.