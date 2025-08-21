Governor Stein Underscores North Carolina’s Leadership in Biotech Industry at Thermo Fisher Scientific Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Today Governor Josh Stein joined leaders of Thermo Fisher Scientific and local officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the company’s new facility in Mebane, highlighting North Carolina’s leadership in the biotech industry.

“Thermo Fisher Scientific’s new facility strengthens North Carolina’s leadership in the biotech sector and strengthens our domestic supply chain,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud to welcome this global company to Mebane as it expands its North Carolina presence with 100 good-paying jobs.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s new Mebane facility will aid in the manufacturing of laboratory pipette tips and ensure a domestic supply for diagnostic testing and scientific research. The facility is set to create more than 100 jobs and was made possible in part by a $192.5 million investment from the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina is home to a growing life sciences sector, which employs more than 225,000 people and generates $88.3 billion in annual economic activity. Since taking office in January, Governor Stein has announced more than $19 billion in new investments and more than 25,000 new good-paying jobs coming to North Carolina.