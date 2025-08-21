Submit Release
EV charger replacement at Kahului Park & Ride

Posted on Aug 21, 2025

Two of the Four Electric Vehicle Charging Stations will be Closed on Saturday, Aug. 23

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is temporarily closing two of the EV chargers at the Kahului Park & Ride near the Kūʻihēlani Highway (Route 380) and Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) intersection Saturday, Aug. 23 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for maintenance.

There are a total of four EV chargers at the Kahului Park & Ride. The remaining two EV chargers will continue to be available for EV drivers.

HDOT is replacing one EV charger under warranty. The adjacent charger is on the same electrical system and will be powered down during the replacement. Both chargers are expected to back in service by the end of the day.

For charging rates and more information on the Maui charging site, see: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/rates-set-for-ev-charging-station-at-kahului-park-ride/

 

# # #

EV charger replacement at Kahului Park & Ride

