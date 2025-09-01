Volcanoes Safaris Unveils Exclusive Big Cat Photography Expedition with Dr. Alexander Braczkowski

Volcanoes Safaris Logo Volcanoes Safaris Big Cat Photography 1 Volcanoes Safaris Big Cat Photography 2 Kyambura Gorge Lodge Kyambura Gorge Lodge Room

Embark on a 7-Night Journey Through Uganda's Iconic Landscapes to Capture its Majestic Predators

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kampala, Uganda: Volcanoes Safaris, a pioneer in luxury ecotourism, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive 7-night Big Cat Photography Safari , guided by renowned wildlife biologist, filmmaker, and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Alexander Braczkowski. This unique expedition with three set departures in 2025 and 2026 offers travelers an unparalleled opportunity to delve into Uganda's rich wildlife habitats, focusing on the country's most elusive and captivating predators.With over 15 years dedicated to studying and documenting large carnivores across Africa, India, and Southeast Asia, Dr. Braczkowski brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this safari. Participants will benefit from his deep insights into big cat behavior and conservation and his mastery of wildlife photography.​​Exclusive Departure Dates​October 23, 2025 | March 9, 2026 | May 9, 2026Safari HighlightsImmersive Wildlife Experiences: Journey into the heart of Murchison Falls and Queen Elizabeth National Parks, renowned for their diverse ecosystems and dense predator populations. Witness and photograph lions—famed for their tree-climbing prowess—leopards, and other indigenous wildlife in their natural settings.Expert Photography Guidance: Engage in specialized tutorials led by Dr. Braczkowski, covering techniques such as off-camera flash, composition, and editing. Evening sessions will delve into astrophotography, allowing participants to capture Uganda's nocturnal landscapes and wildlife under the starlit sky.Conservation Insights: Gain a deeper understanding of predator ecology and the challenges of human- wildlife conflict. Discussions will highlight innovative conservation strategies, including community-driven initiatives like the Kyambura Lion Monitoring Project , co-founded by Dr. Braczkowski in partnership with the Volcanoes Safaris Partnership Trust.Luxurious Accommodations: Relax in the serene comfort of Nile Safari Lodge, overlooking the majestic River Nile, and the award-winning Kyambura Gorge Lodge , perched on the edge of the enchanting Kyambura Gorge. Both lodges offer an intimate connection with nature without compromising on luxury.This all-inclusive 7-night safari is priced from $9,980 per person, based on double occupancy. Spaces are limited to ensure an intimate and personalized experience.

