Feinberg Expands Prosthetics & Orthotics Education with Research Track Master’s Program

Northwestern has expanded the prosthetics and orthotics program with a Master of Prosthetics and Orthotics Research (MPO-R) degree, which offers the combination of rigorous clinical training with advanced research education. Offered through the Northwestern University Prosthetics-Orthotics Center (NUPOC), it is the first program of its kind in the United States, bridging the gap between clinical care and scientific discovery in the field of prosthetics and orthotics (P&O).

Members of the inaugural cohort from left: Elizabeth Ibata-Arens, Christian Maron, Owen Albrecht, Elyssia Wellington and Maria Gamez.

Launched in 2024, the MPO-R program welcomed its first cohort of five students, who are now entering their second year of study. Students in the new program are already making strides in both clinical and research areas, laying the foundation for highly impactful careers in P&O.

“I chose to pursue the MPO-R because I have a vision for my future that involves being both a clinician and a researcher,” said Elyssia Wellington, a current MPO-R student. “I want to be able to be on the front end of design, development, and research of technologies in the field while being able to implement them as a clinician to better serve the people. There is not much out there like this, and I believe that this degree will open doors for me in the future to pursue my dreams.”

The MPO-R program is a selective, nine-session graduate program designed for students seeking to become future clinician-scientists and leaders in P&O. It builds on the well-established Master of Prosthetics & Orthotics (MPO) curriculum by adding two additional sessions dedicated to research-focused coursework and a thesis-driven capstone project.

Students in the MPO-R program complete the clinical education requirements for the MPO program and take additional coursework in statistics, biomechanics, scientific writing, and research design. Additionally, they develop and defend an original research thesis under the mentorship of a dedicated faculty committee and gain immersive experience in both clinical practice and rehabilitation research.

“My experience has helped motivate me to be a more critical thinker and to think outside the box when it comes to rehabilitation research. Outside of classwork, I like having an additional avenue to further explore topics I am passionate about and being able to collaborate with and learn from experts in the field,” said Maria Gamez, another member of the inaugural cohort.

By integrating hands-on clinical education with research excellence, MPO-R graduates will be uniquely prepared to lead advancements in P&O as clinician-scientists, educators, and innovators.

“This program empowers students to ask important questions, design meaningful studies, and ultimately shape the future of prosthetic and orthotic care through evidence-based practice,” said Matthew Major, PhD, program director and associate professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Students will benefit from NUPOC’s long-standing research infrastructure and its contributions to high-impact P&O studies. The program reflects Northwestern’s broader commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and service to the disability and rehabilitation communities.

The Northwestern University Prosthetics-Orthotics Center is a recognized leader in prosthetics and orthotics education and research. NUPOC is dedicated to advancing mobility and quality of life for individuals with limb loss or neuromuscular impairment through interdisciplinary training and innovation.