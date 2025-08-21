Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,745 in the last 365 days.

Feinberg Welcomes New MD Class with Weeklong Introduction to the Profession

Feinberg recently welcomed the entering MD Class of 2025 during the weeklong Introduction to the Profession module providing first-year students with a comprehensive overview of their medical education.

The post Feinberg Welcomes New MD Class with Weeklong Introduction to the Profession appeared first on News Center.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Feinberg Welcomes New MD Class with Weeklong Introduction to the Profession

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more