Feinberg recently welcomed the entering MD Class of 2025 during the weeklong Introduction to the Profession module providing first-year students with a comprehensive overview of their medical education.

The post Feinberg Welcomes New MD Class with Weeklong Introduction to the Profession appeared first on News Center.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.