Insulin Market to Surpass USD 31.5 Billion by 2035, Expanding at 4.1% CAGR from USD 20.3 Billion in 2024 | TMR

Insulin Market to exceed US$ 31.5 Bn by 2035, expanding at 4.1% CAGR, driven by rising diabetes prevalence and growing access to advanced therapies.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global insulin market , valued at US$ 20.3 billion in 2024, is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2025 and 2035, ultimately reaching US$ 31.5 billion by 2035. This growth is underpinned by the rising prevalence of diabetes, technological advances in insulin delivery systems, favorable government support, and an expansion in research and development (R&D) aimed at improving therapeutic efficiency and reducing side effects.As the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has emphasized, diabetes is rapidly becoming one of the most pressing health concerns worldwide. By 2025, 1 in 8 adults, or approximately 853 million people, are expected to be living with diabetes, of which around 90% will be cases of type 2 diabetes. This sharp rise in incidence is anticipated to fuel the consistent demand for insulin and associated delivery technologies across global markets.The insulin industry is also witnessing a transformation through the convergence of nanotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), and connected health platforms, enabling better disease management and improved patient compliance. In parallel, manufacturers are expanding into emerging economies with cost-effective insulin options to cater to underserved populations in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).For detailed insights and a Sample report, Request access today!Analyst Viewpoint on Insulin Market Growth DriversAnalysts highlight four key factors influencing the industry’s trajectory:Increase in Diabetes Prevalence: Lifestyle-related factors such as obesity, sedentary habits, and urbanization are contributing to soaring diabetes rates globally. A significant portion of this burden is concentrated in low- and middle-income regions where access to insulin remains a critical challenge.Technological Advancements: From intelligent insulin pens to automated insulin pumps integrated with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), innovation is significantly improving glycemic management. Smart technologies reduce hypoglycemia risk, optimize dosing, and enhance user experience.Favorable Government Policies and Investments: Strategic initiatives such as subsidies for essential diabetes medicines, public-private partnerships, and improved insurance coverage are making insulin more accessible to patients in key markets.R&D and Emerging Therapies: Significant funding is being directed toward the development of next-generation insulin molecules, including oral insulin formulations and ultra-long-acting insulins. The development of nanotechnology-based insulin, such as the 2024 University of Sydney breakthrough in oral insulin, exemplifies the shift toward innovative, patient-friendly therapies.Market Overview: Insulin as a Critical TherapyInsulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that regulates glucose metabolism and ensures energy balance in the human body. In therapeutic form, insulin is utilized to treat type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, and associated complications.The most widely used preparation, U-100 insulin, is administered as an adjunct to diet and exercise to manage blood glucose levels effectively. The industry is broadly divided into human insulin and insulin analogs, with analogs gaining popularity due to their enhanced pharmacological properties, predictable absorption, and reduced risk of adverse effects.Key Market DriversRising Incidence of DiabetesThe IDF Diabetes Atlas underscores the growing diabetes epidemic, projecting a 46% increase in cases by 2035. Key drivers include:Rising obesity ratesGenetic predispositionsRapid urbanization and sedentary lifestylesIncreasing lifespan and aging populationsAlarmingly, nearly 240 million adults remain undiagnosed, emphasizing the urgent need for improved screening and affordable access to insulin therapies.Advancements in Delivery SystemsInsulin delivery methods have undergone revolutionary improvements in recent years. The market has shifted from syringe-based systems to pens, pumps, patches, and jets, which enhance convenience, precision, and patient compliance.Notable advancements include:Smart Pens: Track insulin doses and integrate with smartphone applications for data sharing.Automated Pumps: Devices like Omnipod 5 and Tandem’s Control IQ+, recently cleared by the FDA, automate insulin delivery by syncing with CGM systems.Patch Pumps: Lightweight, portable pumps offering discrete, needle-free insulin delivery.Oral Insulin Research: Nanotechnology-based oral formulations are in clinical trials, aiming to eliminate the need for injections altogether.The American Diabetes Association’s Standards of Care 2025 reinforces the importance of CGM for all insulin users, signaling broader adoption of connected health devices that integrate with insulin therapies.Product Type AnalysisLong-acting Insulin: The Leading SegmentLong-acting insulins dominate the global market by product type. These formulations mimic basal insulin release in the body, ensuring stable glucose control with fewer daily injections. Key products include:Insulin glargineInsulin detemirInsulin degludecAdvantages such as reduced hypoglycemia risk, improved patient adherence, and once-daily dosing make long-acting insulin highly preferable for both type 1 and advanced type 2 diabetes patients. Analysts forecast this segment will continue to capture the largest market share through 2035.Other Product SegmentsRapid-acting Insulin: Crucial for mealtime glucose control.Short-acting Insulin: Traditional insulin therapy, still widely used in some regions.Intermediate-acting Insulin: Offers a middle-ground solution between short- and long-acting types.Biphasic Insulin: A premixed solution combining short- and intermediate-acting insulin, offering convenience for patients with complex regimens.Application InsightsType 1 Diabetes: Insulin therapy is essential and lifelong, driving consistent demand.Type 2 Diabetes: Rising prevalence, especially in developing countries, is driving significant adoption of long-acting and premixed insulins.Gestational Diabetes: Increasing maternal health screening is fueling steady growth in this niche application.Delivery Devices in FocusInsulin Pens – User-friendly, portable, and the most popular method globally.Insulin Pumps – Automated, precise, and increasingly integrated with CGMs.Syringes – Still widely used in low-income markets due to cost advantages.Jet Injectors – Emerging, needle-free delivery technology with growing appeal.Regional OutlookNorth America: The Dominant MarketNorth America leads the global insulin market, driven by:High diabetes prevalence ratesStrong adoption of advanced delivery systemsRobust healthcare infrastructurePresence of key pharmaceutical giants such as Eli Lilly and Novo NordiskThe United States is the largest contributor, supported by favorable reimbursement policies, high patient awareness, and cutting-edge research collaborations.EuropeEurope shows consistent demand for both human insulin and analogs, with governments enforcing strong healthcare policies. Western European nations, including Germany, France, and the U.K., are at the forefront of adoption.Asia PacificAsia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to:High population densityRising diabetes prevalence in India and ChinaExpanding healthcare infrastructureLocal production capabilities driving cost reductionsMiddle East & Africa (MEA)MEA markets such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa are expanding rapidly, driven by government healthcare investments and increasing awareness campaigns.Latin AmericaCountries like Brazil and Mexico represent promising markets due to rising obesity rates and increasing middle-class populations.Competitive LandscapeThe insulin market is moderately consolidated, with global pharmaceutical companies holding significant market shares. Leading players include:Eli Lilly and CompanySanofiNovo Nordisk A/SBiocon Ltd.Tonghua DongbaoShanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.JulpharYpsomed AGBecton, Dickinson, and CompanyB. Braun Melsungen AGKey DevelopmentsDecember 2024: EVA Pharma and Eli Lilly collaboration secured approval for insulin glargine injection in Egypt, aiming to deliver affordable insulin across LMICs.June 2024: Teva Pharmaceuticals launched an authorized generic of Victoza1 in the U.S., increasing competitive pricing pressure in the GLP-1 receptor agonist segment.These developments highlight the dual market strategy of innovation in high-income countries and affordability-focused expansions in LMICs.Market SnapshotSize in 2024: US$ 20.3 BnForecast Value in 2035: US$ 31.5 BnCAGR (2025–2035): 4.1%Segmentation: By product type, application, delivery device, source, and distribution channelLeading Region: North AmericaFastest-growing Region: Asia PacificThe global insulin market is set for steady growth, shaped by the dual dynamics of increasing disease prevalence and technological innovation. Long-acting insulins will continue to dominate product adoption, while smart devices and oral formulations are poised to transform patient experiences.The industry’s trajectory also highlights a crucial equity challenge: ensuring that the millions of undiagnosed and untreated patients in low- and middle-income countries have consistent, affordable access to insulin therapies. 