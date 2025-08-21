After Visiting Flood-Stricken New Mexico, Secretary Noem Announces Over $11 Million in Disaster Relief Funding

DHS rushed immediate disaster relief funding to New Mexico following deadly flooding

RUIDOSO, NM - Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced another $11.4 million in disaster relief funding for disaster recovery projects in Ruidoso, New Mexico after floods in July that that killed three people.

Secretary Noem announced the additional funding during her visit to Ruidoso, which was most impacted by the floods. She had previously announced $3.1 million of upfront aid to the state, along with more than 160 emergency management staff who are to remain in the area. And, after President Trump signed an Emergency Disaster Declaration and a Major Disaster Declaration in response to the flooding, an additional $2.9 million in funding was unlocked to help families rebuild.

“Under the Trump Administration, FEMA is faster and more responsive than ever,” said Secretary Noem. “We’re seeing that in Ruidoso, and we will stand with New Mexico until full recovery is achieved.”

In July, sudden heavy rainfall caused the Rio Ruidoso to rise a record breaking 20 feet in only 30 minutes. The disaster claimed 3 lives and caused widespread damage to the impacted area.

This disaster funding will help New Mexico and the people of Ruidoso rebuild from this disaster by funding repairs to roads and bridges, clearing debris, and providing funding to families to rebuild what they lost.

This rapid response was made possible by President Trump’s and Secretary Noem’s efforts to make federal emergency management leaner, more effective, and more responsive by cutting red tape and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse.

