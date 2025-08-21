Attorney General James Releases Statement on First Department Opinion Affirming Donald Trump is Liable for Fraud 

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the Appellate Division, First Judicial Department of the New York State Supreme Court issued three opinions in her office’s civil fraud case against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization:

“The First Department today affirmed the well-supported finding of the trial court: Donald Trump, his company, and two of his children are liable for fraud.

“The court upheld the injunctive relief we won, limiting Donald Trump and the Trump Organization officers’ ability to do business in New York. It should not be lost to history: yet another court has ruled that the president violated the law, and that our case has merit.

“We will seek appeal to the Court of Appeals and continue to protect the rights and interests of New Yorkers.”