$52.6M in Broadband Infrastructure Awards

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 15 broadband infrastructure awards through the Municipal Infrastructure Program (MIP), Affordable Housing Connectivity Program (AHCP), and Deployment Program County Partnerships totaling $52.6 million. These awards will directly connect 6,900 locations across the state, including 24,000 total households, businesses, and anchor institutions, with 19,000 of those being affordable housing units, and build 234 miles of new fiber infrastructure and 46 new wireless hubs.

“New York State is leading the nation in closing the digital divide once and for all,” Governor Hochul said. “Today's $52 million in awards represents our commitment to connecting communities that need it most. In today's economy, broadband isn't a luxury, it's a necessity for education, healthcare, economic opportunity, and full participation in modern life.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Expanding broadband access strengthens New York’s economy and improves quality of life. These awards will help to connect more than 24,000 households — including affordable housing residents — with high-speed service. By giving small businesses the tools to grow, students and workers the ability to succeed, and families access to critical services, we are building stronger, more connected communities across the state.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Access to high-speed internet is not a luxury, but a necessity, a utility as vital as electricity for everyday life. Today, New York State takes a leap towards closing the digital divide. I’m proud to deliver millions in federal funding to help expand broadband infrastructure to boost affordable, high-quality internet access for over 24,000 homes and businesses across NY. This will help communities in 28 counties in every corner of NY from Buffalo and Albany to rural parts of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. It will help families stay connected to education, to healthcare, economic opportunity, and each other. When I led the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, I made sure there was funding for long term investments like this that would create good paying jobs helping build the 21st century infrastructure needed to make high-speed internet reach every corner of the state. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to work to ensure all New Yorkers get the equitable access to the internet that they deserve.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Affordable and high-speed internet should be accessible to all New Yorkers, regardless of background. Investing in broadband infrastructure is critical for children to receive high-quality education, seniors to access telehealth services, and workers to engage in the digital economy. I am proud that this nearly $53 million investment will help connect communities across our state, and I will continue fighting for more funding that closes the digital divide once and for all.”

Representative Jerrold Nadler said, “Access to reliable, high-speed internet is essential for every New Yorker, no matter their zip code or income. I welcome Governor Hochul’s announcement of over one million dollars to help close the digital divide so all Manhattan families can stay connected to each other and the world. As I did with the American Rescue Plan, I will always fight to make sure New Yorkers get the reliable, high-speed internet they need to succeed.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “Over the past several years, I’ve been proud to lead the charge in Congress to expand broadband here in New York and nationwide. That’s because internet access is not a luxury — it’s a necessity for families, businesses, and communities here in our Capital Region and across our state. These investments will help ensure that New Yorkers of all income levels can stay better connected to their jobs, their schools, and their loved ones, while strengthening the very fabric of our communities. I’m thrilled to join Governor Hochul in celebrating this important step forward in our efforts to bring critical infrastructure improvements to the families who need them most.”

Representative Grace Meng said, “Broadband isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity for New Yorkers of all ages. In Congress I have fought to expand broadband access in Queens and make at-home internet access more affordable for all families. This $52 million investment builds on the progress we’ve made to ensure that all New Yorkers are online, regardless of whether they live in a metropolitan or rural community across the state.”

Representative Joseph Morelle said, “Affordable, reliable internet isn’t a luxury anymore—it’s how families connect to jobs, schools, and each other. This $4 million in funding for our community will transform the lives of thousands of families, giving them the resources and support they need to thrive. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for leading New York State on our mission to close the digital divide once and for all.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “Investing in broadband infrastructure is one of the most meaningful ways we can strengthen our communities and expand opportunities for working families across Western New York and New York State. This investment will improve access and connectivity for our region’s schools, first responders, small businesses, and households that have been left behind for far too long. By investing in broadband, New York is working to ensure that every student can learn, every patient can access telehealth, and every family can fully participate in today’s economy.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “Investing in broadband infrastructure is crucial for our rural communities and delivers government that prioritizes the people. The $2.7 million for the Greater Syracuse area will connect houses and communities across my district, and the nearly $10 million in Madison County will build hundreds of miles of fiber to connect thousands of homes and businesses, providing vital resources to rural communities and farmers. I’ll continue advocating for connectivity and broadband for Central New York and the Mohawk Valley to connect constituents and their businesses. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment and leadership delivering results across New York State.”

The $52.6 million in awards will support long-term economic development across 28 counties and the internet service will improve affordability so all residents can participate in the digital economy. The broadband internet service in some cases will be as low as $10 per month and in all cases will include high-speed options below the regional average prices.

These projects build on a foundation of prior investment by ConnectALL, which has previously awarded more than $13 million in AHCP grants connecting more than 12,000 affordable housing units, and $242.5 million in MIP grants bringing high-speed internet to an additional 105,000 households across the state. Funded by the US Department of Treasury, these initiatives reflect a targeted state and federal partnership that aims to accelerate progress toward universal connectivity and ensure that all New Yorkers have access to reliable, affordable internet.

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “New York State has led the nation in developing innovative programs to provide broadband access in neglected rural, suburban, and urban areas. This announcement is especially exciting with the focus on providing access to affordable and public housing complexes that are the types of facilities often left out of high-speed broadband access many take for granted. Special recognition for this important work goes to Governor Kathy Hochul, ESD President and Commissioner Hope Knight, and ConnectALL Chair Josh Breitbart for their leadership in making sure underserved New Yorkers gain access. As Chair of the Assembly Science and Technology Committee, I know that both houses of the Legislature have been partners in this work.”

Municipal Infrastructure Program Awards

The Municipal Infrastructure Program builds critical broadband infrastructure through public-private partnerships, focusing on expanding access in underserved rural areas.

Southern Tier Network MIP Expansion (Southern Tier) – $1,363,264: STN will extend its existing middle mile network by building a high-capacity, open-access fiber line connecting to the Phase 1 network in Newark Valley, improving service reliability and supporting ISPs delivering affordable broadband to rural and underserved areas.

Madison County (Central New York) – $9,928,784: Madison County will partner with Empire Access to build 120 miles of fiber connecting more than 2,600 homes, businesses, and community anchor institutions. By leveraging existing USDA ReConnect contracts with 20% designated as open-access fiber for other providers, the County will extend service to rural and agricultural communities with limited high-speed service options.

Wyoming County (Finger Lakes) – $15,682,943: Wyoming County and Community Broadband Networks will partner on two projects; the first will construct a 36-mile fiber optic backbone connecting approximately 100 locations supporting Fiber-to-the-Home service, with capacity to support further last-mile expansions from multiple internet service providers; the second will deploy 20 fixed wireless Points of Presence reaching more than 1,900 locations. POPs will be installed on utility poles, custom masts, and municipal assets like water towers to deliver broad public benefit.

Wyoming County and Community Broadband Networks will partner on two projects; the first will construct a 36-mile fiber optic backbone connecting approximately 100 locations supporting Fiber-to-the-Home service, with capacity to support further last-mile expansions from multiple internet service providers; the second will deploy 20 fixed wireless Points of Presence reaching more than 1,900 locations. POPs will be installed on utility poles, custom masts, and municipal assets like water towers to deliver broad public benefit. ErieNet Local Development Corporation (Western New York) – $5,088,381: Erie County will utilize funds to extend their open-access middle-mile network 42 miles to serve 82 additional community anchor institutions providing essential life and safety protection in Erie County, including police, fire, emergency management services and community centers owned by the municipalities of City of Buffalo, City of Lackawanna, and Erie County Public Safety.

Affordable Housing Connectivity Program Awards

The Affordable Housing Connectivity Program provides high-speed internet access to affordable and public housing properties, ensuring digital equity for low-income residents. Awards have been announced to two grantees: Flume Internet and Community Broadband Networks, across the following regions:

Greater Rochester (Monroe, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Wayne, Yates Counties) – $4,063,313: Community Broadband Networks will deploy hybrid fiber-fixed wireless networks to affordable and public housing properties in Greater Rochester, offering service at $10/month and Gigabit service at $30/month for 10+ years.

Greater Albany (Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie Counties) – $3,364,105: Community Broadband Networks will deploy hybrid fiber-fixed wireless networks to affordable and public housing properties in Greater Albany, offering service at $10/month and Gigabit service at $30/month for 10+ years.

Brooklyn (Kings County) – $2,979,787: Flume Internet will deploy hybrid fiber-fixed wireless networks to affordable and public housing properties in Brooklyn, offering service at $10/month and Gigabit service at $30/month for 10+ years.

Greater Buffalo (Erie, Niagara Counties) – $2,849,775: Community Broadband Networks will deploy hybrid fiber-fixed wireless networks to affordable and public housing properties in Greater Buffalo, offering service at $10/month and Gigabit service at $30/month for 10+ years.

Greater Syracuse (Onondaga, Oswego, Madison Counties) – $2,748,215: Community Broadband Networks will deploy hybrid fiber-fixed wireless networks to affordable and public housing properties in Greater Syracuse, offering service at $10/month and Gigabit service at $30/month for 10+ years.

Manhattan (New York County) – $1,299,485: Flume Internet will deploy hybrid fiber-fixed wireless networks to affordable and public housing properties in Manhattan, offering service at $10/month and Gigabit service at $30/month for 10+ years.

Greater Ithaca (Tompkins County) – $1,012,456: Community Broadband Networks will deploy hybrid fiber-fixed wireless networks to affordable and public housing properties in Greater Ithaca, offering service at $10/month and Gigabit service at $30/month for 10+ years.

Lower Hudson (Westchester, Rockland Counties) – $929,662: Community Broadband Networks will deploy hybrid fiber-fixed wireless networks to affordable and public housing properties in Westchester and Rockland Counties, offering service at $10/month and Gigabit service at $30/month for 10+ years.

Community Broadband Networks will deploy hybrid fiber-fixed wireless networks to affordable and public housing properties in Westchester and Rockland Counties, offering service at $10/month and Gigabit service at $30/month for 10+ years. City of Geneva (Ontario County) – $203,663: Community Broadband Networks will deploy hybrid fiber-fixed wireless networks to affordable and public housing properties in Geneva, offering service at $10/month and Gigabit service at $30/month for 10+ years.

County Partnership Infrastructure Awards

The County Partnership Infrastructure Awards support local broadband deployment through strategic partnerships with counties and private providers.

Albany County (Capital District) – $1,022,608: Albany County is partnering with Archtop Fiber and State Telephone to deliver reliable, high-speed internet to more than 100 locations in the county.

Expanding New York's Digital Infrastructure

Governor Hochul has made expanding broadband access a cornerstone of her administration's efforts to create a more equitable New York. Through the ConnectALL initiative, New York State is investing more than $1 billion to transform the state's digital infrastructure, enhance competition among providers, and ensure that every New Yorker has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet. To date, ConnectALL has overseen the successful launch and implementation of several programs to advance broadband access, including: