True Roots Medical Spa Introduces FDA-Cleared Laser Treatment for Men's Hair Restoration in Los Angeles

True Roots

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Roots, a medical spa specializing in men's hair restoration, now offers the first and only FDA-cleared laser treatment for hair restoration at its Los Angeles facility. The non-invasive treatment provides an alternative to surgical procedures and chemical treatments for men experiencing hair loss.

The FDA-cleared laser technology represents a significant advancement in the hair loss treatment industry, offering patients a non-surgical option that produces natural results without the use of chemicals or invasive procedures.

In addition to hair restoration services, True Roots provides comprehensive men's health and aesthetic treatments, including advanced hair removal laser treatments, testosterone therapy, and IV therapy services featuring NAD+ infusions. The medical spa's focus on male-specific treatments addresses the growing demand for specialized men's wellness and aesthetic services.

The facility combines multiple treatment modalities under one roof, allowing patients to address various health and aesthetic concerns in a single location. The hair restoration treatments utilize the latest FDA-cleared technology to help men achieve their desired results through non-invasive methods.

About True Roots

True Roots is a Los Angeles-based medical spa specializing in men's hair restoration and wellness treatments. The facility offers FDA-cleared laser hair restoration technology, hair removal treatments, testosterone therapy, and IV therapy services including NAD+ infusions. True Roots focuses on providing non-surgical, chemical-free solutions for men's aesthetic and health concerns.

For more information about True Roots and its services, visit www.truerootsla.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.