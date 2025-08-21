National Motorcycle Safety Fund Allocates Another $15,000 to Continue Support for Deaf, Hard of Hearing Students

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Motorcycle Safety Fund has replenished its sign-language interpreter grant program with another $15,000, with a goal of making motorcycle safety training classes more accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing community. The program reimburses training providers that hire interpreters for students enrolled in MSF courses.“This program was launched in 2023, and it proved to be very successful,” said Christy LaCurelle, President and CEO of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation . “After the first round of funds were depleted, the NMSF board unanimously agreed that continuing this program is essential to ensuring safety courses remain accessible to all individuals seeking rider education. This initiative reflects our commitment to eliminating barriers and expanding opportunities for those who aspire to learn to ride.”MSF is the national leader in motorcycle safety training and education, with its curricula used in 46 states and by the U.S. military worldwide. Many people learn to ride through the MSF Basic RiderCourse, and a common accommodation is for a training site to hire sign-language interpreters for deaf and hard of hearing students.Training providers will be reimbursed whether or not the student passes the course. Training sites that already receive reimbursements from their state's rider training program office will not be eligible for this offer.MSF also provides tips and best practices to the training community working with deaf and hard of hearing students and their interpreters. These tips can be found at the MSF Rider Education and Training System On-line Resource Guide, which is available to certified MSF coaches and training providers. In addition, a free video is available to help interpreters and students prepare for the hands-on training portion of the Basic RiderCourse and improve communication on the riding range. The video demonstrates standard MSF range signs, specialized signs created for motorcycle training terms without existing American Sign Language equivalents, and adaptations to ensure visibility at greater distances.About the Motorcycle Safety FoundationThe Motorcycle Safety Foundation promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. MSF works with the federal government, state agencies, the military, and others to offer training for all skill levels so riders can enjoy a lifetime of safe, responsible motorcycling. Standards established by MSF have been recognized worldwide since 1973. MSF is a not-for-profit organization endorsed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Indian Motorcycle; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For safety information or to enroll in an MSF Basic RiderCourse near you, or to learn more about the many other MSF course offerings, visit MSF-USA.org or call (800) 446-9227. To keep up with the latest updates, follow MSF on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.About the National Motorcycle Safety FundThe National Motorcycle Safety Fund is a charitable organization created in 1980 to​ supplement the work of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. Since 1973, the MS​F has been working tirelessly to eliminate motorcycle crashes,​ injuries​, and fatalities through its many research and training programs and motorist awareness efforts. The NMSF augments the MSF and provides a means for riders, family members, corporations​, and other organizations and groups to make tax-deductible contributions to support the MSF's mission. The NMSF has set its goal to significantly increase support of motorcyclist safety research efforts and other initiatives that lead to the development of countermeasures that improve motorcyclist safety.

Motorcycle Training Range Signs for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Students and Interpreters

