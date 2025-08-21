Governor Newsom advances Sites Reservoir project to expand California’s water storage

Image of the San Luis Reservoir, the largest off-stream reservoir in the U.S. Once completed, the Sites Reservoir will be the second largest. (Photo courtesy of the Department of Water Resources)

Over the last few decades, the California climate has warmed, with the effects felt strongly in water resources. The state has already experienced a marked increase in the variability of precipitation, with wild swings from drought to flood. These threats were outlined in a recently released State Water Project Adaptation Strategy which assesses and details over a dozen different state actions to protect the state’s water supply through the State Water Project.

Completing water infrastructure projects quickly is more important than ever. Through Governor Newsom’s streamlining efforts, the administration is working to mitigate future cost increases and prepare California for a new climate reality.

Conveyance infrastructure will also be needed to move that water to where it is needed to take advantage of fast-moving storms. This is why Governor Newsom has also announced a legislative package to fast-track another key water infrastructure project, the Delta Conveyance Project, which will also help offset and recover California’s future climate-driven water losses. The Delta Conveyance Project would expand the state’s ability to improve water supply reliability, while also maintaining environmental and water quality protections. During atmospheric rivers last year, the Delta Conveyance Project could have captured enough water for 9.8 million people’s yearly usage—further enhancing California’s ability to provide water to its 40 million residents, in conjunction with other water infrastructure projects like Sites Reservoir.