Fabiola I. Rivera Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fabiola I. Rivera, economist and founder of Adobe Accounting & Financial Services, Inc., is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how passion and resilience shape her leadership in empowering communities.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Rivera explores the power of transforming failures into strength and wisdom, and breaks down how continuous learning and a resilient mindset can drive lasting change.“Leading with passion and purpose drives meaningful impact,” said Rivera.Fabiola’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/fabiola-i-rivera

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.