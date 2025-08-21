13 officers graduate from Conservation Officer Academy, begin field training (published August 21, 2025)

Thirteen individuals recently graduated from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Conservation Officer Academy and have begun patrolling Minnesota’s fields, waters and woods. They spent nearly four months at Camp Ripley immersed in learning all about being successful conservation officers.

Working throughout the state alongside experienced officers – which they’ll do until early December – the new officers already have gained valuable experience during their first week of field training. Among what they’ve done so far: checked anglers, bear baiters, and off-highway vehicle riders; ensured boaters had required safety equipment; assisted in locating individuals stranded on a lake; assisted local police departments, sheriff’s offices and tribal conservation officers; worked in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness; helped at firearms safety courses; conducted enforcement around aquatic invasive species; and taken part in community outreach events.

“Our Conservation Officer Academy prepares our new officers extremely well to do everything that’s expected of them, which all revolves around our mission of protecting Minnesota’s people and natural resources,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division. “It’s an honor to wear the badge and a privilege to serve, and I’m confident each of these officers is up to the task of carrying on the Enforcement Division’s proud, 138-year tradition.”

Minnesota conservation officers are among the most highly trained in the nation, in part due to the academy education they receive before heading afield. At the CO Academy, recruits are trained in all aspects of being a conservation officer and learn from experienced officers and other experts on a wide variety of topics, including education, outreach, fish and wildlife laws, patrol procedures and environmental enforcement. Cadets are tested each week and put through practical scenarios that reflect what they’ll encounter in the field.

Each of the graduates was chosen from among hundreds of applicants and underwent rigorous examinations, psychological profiles and background checks before beginning at the Academy. The DNR anticipates opening its next hiring process for conservation officers in early 2026 and holding a Conservation Officer Academy in late spring/summer of 2027. More information can be found on the DNR website.