Neuromarketing Market is Projected to reach US$ 3.52 billion by 2032 | DataM Intelligence

Neuromarketing Market

Global neuromarketing market to grow from $1.74Bn in 2024 to $3.52Bn by 2032, driven by EEG, eye-tracking, facial coding, and emotion AI tools.

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global neuromarketing market was valued at US$ 1.74 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 3.52 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.21% between 2025 and 2032. The market is witnessing strong growth, particularly in North America, where companies are increasingly investing in neuroscience-driven marketing tools to enhance advertising effectiveness. Methods such as EEG, eye tracking, facial coding, and biometrics allow marketers to better understand emotional responses and memory recall, enabling more precise, targeted campaigns in an era of diminishing consumer attention spans.Download exclusive insights with our detailed sample report (Corporate Email ID gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/neuromarketing-market Market TrendsA key trend in 2025 is the move toward platform-specific creative strategies. Studies show that vertical ad formats are more effective with product-focused messaging, whereas horizontal formats excel with complex storytelling. With mobile attention spans declining from 3.4 seconds in 2018 to 2.2 seconds in 2025, brands are increasingly adopting neuromarketing tools to capture viewer attention within milliseconds. This shift represents a progression from traditional campaign testing to micro-optimized, neuroscience-driven content delivery.Market SegmentationBy Technology (Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Advertising Testing, Electroencephalography (EEG), Eye Tracking, Biometrics, Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Others)By Application (Advertising Testing, Product Packaging Design, Branding and Positioning, Pricing and Product Features, Customer Experience/User Experience (CX/UX), Market Research, Retail and Shopper Experience Optimization, Others)By End-User (Consumer Goods (FMCG), Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Others)The Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) segment is gaining significant traction due to its detailed brain mapping capabilities. Institutions such as the National Institute of Mental Health are advancing high-field MRI technologies that enhance the precision of consumer neurological response analysis. These advances provide actionable insights for optimizing product design, branding, and ad effectiveness at a neurological level.Market DynamicsAdvancements in Emotion AI and Multimodal Biometric AnalyticsNeuromarketing is rapidly evolving with the rise of emotion AI and multimodal biometric analytics platforms that combine facial coding, eye-tracking, EEG, sentiment analysis, and predictive AI. These technologies allow brands to assess ad effectiveness and emotional engagement in real time, significantly speeding up feedback cycles and improving analytical precision. Emotion-driven predictive analytics also enable marketers to anticipate consumer reactions before campaigns go live, optimizing creative content for maximum emotional impact.High Cost and Ethical ConcernsDespite its benefits, neuromarketing faces challenges such as the high costs of neuroimaging technologies like EEG, fMRI, and biometric sensors, which can restrict adoption, particularly for smaller businesses. Additionally, ethical concerns surrounding neuroprivacy and the subconscious influence on consumer behavior raise questions about informed consent and potential manipulation, increasing the need for responsible and ethical governance in commercial neuromarketing practices.Geographic ShareNorth America leads in neuromarketing adoption, driven by predictive analytics innovations and widespread integration of EEG-based advertising optimization. US brands use neuro-based tools to forecast consumer reactions with up to 90% accuracy, fostering a transition to neuroscience-validated media strategies. This leadership is evident in sectors like e-commerce and streaming services where real-time consumer insights are critical.Technology AnalysisNon-invasive neurotechnologies dominate with innovations like Affectiva’s calibration-free eye-tracking system, integrating standard webcams to streamline data collection for behavioral insights. Neurons Inc. employs EEG, eye-tracking, galvanic skin response, and facial coding to map cognitive and emotional reactions, enabling marketers to optimize campaigns based on physiological metrics such as attention, memory retention, and emotional engagement.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=neuromarketing-market Major Global PlayersProminent companies propelling the neuromarketing market include:• Merchant Mechanics, Inc.• Immersion Neuroscience• Buyology Inc.• Uniphore Technologies Inc.• Neural Sense (Pty) Ltd.• Affectiva• Cloud Army Network Inc.• Nielsen Consumer LLC• Neurons Inc.• BrainSigns SRLKey Developments• April 2023: Cadwell Industries launched Arc Voyager, a wireless in-home EEG remote monitoring solution in the US.• July 2022: Tobii introduced advanced eye-tracking technology integrated into PlayStation VR2, enhancing immersive VR experiences through attention computing.ConclusionThe neuromarketing market is rapidly evolving with technological breakthroughs in non-invasive neuroimaging and biometric analytics. 